Conduent Named a Leader in 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services U.S. Report

Conduent Business Services, LLC
·4 min read
Conduent Business Services, LLC
Conduent Business Services, LLC

Company recognized as leader across all CX quadrants: Digital Operations, AI & Analytics, Work from Home, Social Media CX

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized the company as a “Leader” in their 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report, which evaluated the U.S. capabilities of 26 customer experience (CX) providers across four quadrants. Conduent was one of four companies to be designated “Leader” in all four quadrants: Digital Operations, AI & Analytics, Work from Home Services and Social Media CX Service.

The report defines “Leaders” as having a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of “Leaders” are strongly positioned to win business in the U.S. market and represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Among Conduent’s strengths identified in each quadrant, ISG noted:

  • Digital Operations: Conduent’s CXNow, a cloud-based technology with a standard agent model, provides full contact center management that spans the customer lifecycle. Conduent has also developed CX Workforce Managed Services that provides customers access to a global pool of multi-skilled, multilingual specialists which can be enabled quickly to respond to peak and periodic demands.

  • AI & Analytics: Conduent’s investments in proprietary AI are enhanced by strong partnerships with leading AI/ML innovators such as Amazon. Conduent’s AI components allow the delivery of omnichannel personalized communications and enable the best action in real time.

  • Work from Home Services: Conduent covers a broad range of industry verticals in the U.S. with deep, in-house expertise. Conduent has implemented advanced security solutions for WFH and multifactor authentication for security and can tap into talent worldwide.

  • Social Media CX: Conduent offers content moderation, and social media servicing and sales, which have seen a surge in requests and significant growth in the past year. Conduent’s virtual-agent AI-conversation platform assists in the completion of routine tasks through digital interactions in social media channels, resulting in more personalized CX.

“This year’s ISG report finds technology playing an increasingly important role in contact center operations. Based on our evaluation, Conduent is a leader in the four key areas that are essential to the CX experience,” said Dr. Kenn Walters, Distinguished Lead Analyst at ISG Provider Lens Research. “Conduent delivers innovative solutions and services for advanced CX across a large client base. Their CXNow cloud based CxaaS solution is of particular interest, offering businesses the people, the processes and platforms — all intelligently and seamlessly bundled together.”

In Q3 of 2022, Conduent had significant CX client wins and renewals on the strengths outlined in the ISG report. For instance, Conduent has grown a long-standing telecom client in Europe to more than 1,000 agents supporting more than five million customer interactions annually. In another Q3 win, Conduent expanded support of a leader in tax preparation services to provide multi-language support via phone and chat channels.

“CX experiences are in the midst of a digital transformation. Conduent quickly advanced the products and services needed to meet this moment and the needs of our customers,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “Leader recognition from ISG validates the commitment we’ve made to digital and cloud-based solutions and partnerships on behalf of our clients.”

To read a custom version of the report, click here.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, lisa.patterson@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, giles.goodburn@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


