Conduent Named a Top 15 Service & Technology Provider Standout by ISG

Company ranked a leading provider based on client feedback, demonstrated outcomes and deals won

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Service & Technology Provider Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



According to the 4Q 2021 Global ISG Index™, Conduent was among the leading providers in the “Building15” category for the Americas region, based on annual contract value won over the last 12 months, demonstrated outcomes in case studies, and positive client feedback. This is the fourth consecutive quarter Conduent was named to this Index.

“As companies seek valuable, strategic partners, they turn to the ISG Index as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Conduent continues to demonstrate itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for technology and business services, based on its volume of business and the quality of services it provides.”

Conduent works with governments and businesses across industries globally to meet their business needs and address their challenges. Through the company’s three lines of business – Commercial, Government, and Transportation Solutions – Conduent delivers impactful results for clients through the strategic combination of advanced technology and people with deep business process and industry expertise.

“Conduent continues to grow through our strong and trusted relationships and client-first solutions and services,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “The continued recognition by ISG reflects our success in the marketplace, plus the beneficial outcomes and operational excellence we deliver for our clients.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

