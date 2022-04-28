U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.25
    +43.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,407.00
    +181.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,181.25
    +172.25 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.90
    +16.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.41 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8780
    +0.0600 (+2.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.02
    -3.50 (-10.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2445
    -0.0096 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7860
    +2.3420 (+1.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,492.16
    +532.01 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.44
    +23.52 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.76
    +66.15 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Conduent Recognized as a 2022 Leader in Benefits Administration by NelsonHall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Conduent Business Services, LLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNDT
    Watchlist
Conduent Business Services, LLC
Conduent Business Services, LLC

Evaluation highlights Conduent’s strengths in TBO Focus, Geographic Reach, Marketplace Focus and Digital Focus

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive report, NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, named Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) an overall leader in its latest Benefits Administration 2022 NEAT Report. The evaluation assessed eight HR service providers across multiple dimensions.

The NelsonHall report recognizes Conduent for its many years of expertise, capability to support complex clients and its diverse HR administration offerings. Conduent is a standout in the HR services industry because of its full range of offerings across health & welfare (H&W) administration, defined benefit, defined contribution and broad range of add on H&W services such as COBRA and retiree services. In addition to being selected as an overall leader, the company was named a leader in the areas of TBO Focus, Geographic Reach, Marketplace Focus and Digital Focus.

Liz Rennie, HR technology and services research director with NelsonHall said, “Conduent was named as an overall ‘Leader’ in the Benefits Administration market for its ability to meet the needs of clients across some of the most important drivers of benefits administration services –modern technology, agility and enhanced customer experience. In addition, Conduent provides a holistic approach to retirement, health and wealth that can support complex needs.”

Across all industries, HR leaders are looking to modernize their processes to deliver an efficient digital employee experience. With more than 30 years of experience, Conduent offers a dynamic approach to help organizations accelerate their transformation journey creating value that advances the delivery of HR services and drives key business HR measures like high employee engagement, strong participation in benefits and improvement in claims support.

“At Conduent, we provide personalized solutions to meet the unique and often complex needs of our clients. Our robust technology, combined with strong relationships and strategic partnerships, allows us to deliver integrated services across health and wealth and a full spectrum of HR services,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager, Human Capital Solutions at Conduent. “You can create a great end user experience when complicated rules and data are simple to understand. That is our focus and it’s how we exceed our clients’ expectations.”

To read a custom version of the NelsonHall report, please click here.

About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including approximately $10 billion of annual processed tolling transactions, $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, lisa.patterson@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, giles.goodburn@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Recommended Stories

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Caterpillar earnings beat powered by price hikes, equipment demand

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, powered by price hikes, while a surge in oil and commodity prices led to more orders for its equipment used in facilitating production and transport. Shares of the company, however, slipped 2% in trading before the bell as it indicated pressure on its profit margins in the current quarter from surging costs. Caterpillar, a proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from a staggering rise in prices of raw materials and oil, as a pick up in drilling and excavating activities drives mining and oil industries to spend more on its machinery.

  • Is Alphabet's Stock a Buy Now?

    Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock price dipped 3% during after-hours trading on April 26 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. Alphabet's stock had already declined with the broader tech sector this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from higher-growth stocks. Should investors ignore Alphabet's recent earnings miss and accumulate some more shares at these depressed levels?

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank last quarter, the first contraction since 2020, as a ballooning trade deficit and softer inventory growth belied an otherwise solid consumer and business demand picture.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetH

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponCurrent

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • GE union OKs deal to offset work to be transferred out of Lynn

    The deal will cut down on the amount of work that the GE Aviation plant is set to lose over the next two years, though a significant amount of work is still expected to be transferred elsewhere.