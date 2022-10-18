U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,760.52
    +82.57 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,823.61
    +637.79 (+2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,940.38
    +264.58 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    -1.31 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.70
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0230 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9880
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.30
    +66.06 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Conduent to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

Conduent Business Services, LLC
·2 min read
Conduent Business Services, LLC
Conduent Business Services, LLC

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, plans to report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio cast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13732835.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13732835.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-660-6853 three hours after the conference call concludes. The access ID for the recording is 13732835.

The call recording will be available until November 15, 2022.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demog

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.72% and 13.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are a few other promising companies with shares down sharply that you might want to consider. Each has the potential to grow robustly as this bear market eventually turns into a bull market. Shares of fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were recently down 69% from their 52-week high.

  • The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Walt Disney...

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Johnson & Johnson Earnings Top Estimates. Its CFO Explains What Went Right.

    A rebound in the medical device business is among the reasons for the company's strong earnings.

  • Dow futures jump nearly 600 points as investors embrace earnings

    U.S. stock index futures rose sharply early Tuesday as investors welcomed another round of corporate earnings reports and calmer conditions in bond markets bolstered appetite for risk.

  • Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Down 22% This Year

    Investors are worried about a recession on the way, and that's normally a time when Wall Street flocks toward sturdy dividend payers like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). The consumer staples giant has endured many downturns over the decades thanks to its dominant market position and its huge portfolio of essential brands and products. It is even trailing its smaller rival Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB).

  • Having purchased US$14m worth of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock, the recent 5.8% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

    The recent 5.8% drop in Uber Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:UBER ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased...

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Poised for a 'Cold Roll' Into Year-End

    A sell-side firm has cut their fundamental rating on steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs to "underperform" (sell) with a $14.30 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April that is still making new lows. A weak OBV line tells us that sellers of CLF have been more aggressive than buyers -- more trading volume is being done on days when CLF has closed lower.