U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,455.75
    -48.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.00
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.40
    -34.40 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.73 (-3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0063 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    +0.0390 (+2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    -0.79 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7380
    +0.3780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,990.38
    +409.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.15
    +38.94 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.12
    +35.63 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

Conexiom Announces Launch of The Conexiom Platform, Expands to Automate Additional Business Processes in Supply Chain and Accounts Payable

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, a leading provider of trade document automation solutions, today introduced The Conexiom Platform, the next generation of their cloud-based automation technology. Adding to their existing Sales Automation Solution, The Conexiom Platform has expanded to include Supply Chain and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions to address additional critical business processes for customers.

The leading provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Conexiom)
The leading provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Conexiom)

Conexiom, a leading provider of trade document automation solutions, today introduced The Conexiom Platform

The Conexiom Platform focuses on automating documents for companies' most critical business processes – order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P). Customers choose Conexiom to:

  • Create operations that scale: Whether employees are manually entering orders or invoices, touchless automation is one of the most powerful ways to streamline operations and win back thousands of hours of staff time per year.

  • Improve customer experience: Fast, accurate order processing means higher on-time, in-full order rates and happier customers with less churn.

  • Gain greater visibility into supply chains: Automating documents in the P2P process means procurement teams have access to accurate data in real time, enabling them to proactively anticipate and respond to supply chain shifts.

  • Reduce costly AP errors: Invoice errors result in late fees, overpayment and even double payments to your vendors. Reducing error from manual data entry means cost and time savings for your business and reduced friction in your vendor relationships.

  • Increase employee satisfaction and retention: By eliminating manual, repetitive work, staff can refocus their time on higher-value activities that keep them engaged.

"The combination of heightened B2B customer expectations and the unpredictability of global supply chains has given businesses a mandate to automate," said Ray Grady, President & CEO of Conexiom. "Businesses that want to stay competitive and modernize are realizing that seamless operations are table stakes. The companies that are winning market share are focused on being customer-centric. With the expansion of our platform, I'm excited to see how we can continue to help customers achieve transformative automation outcomes, not only in their order-to-cash processes, but throughout their entire supply chain. By automating their operations, our customers are able to scale their human capital, cut costs, and most importantly – focus on their customers."

Companies spend billions per year on digital transformation initiatives, yet over half of B2B transactions still involve emailing documents between parties and manually entering them into their systems. By automating these processes, customers can focus on building frictionless customer relationships, creating resilient operations that scale as their business grows and delivering efficiencies to the bottom line.

The Conexiom Platform addresses this digital automation gap, helping businesses to automate their document processing by accurately extracting data from unstructured trade documents, such as purchase orders or invoices, and transforming it into structured data in the businesses' system of record or engagement.

Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, has already adopted The Conexiom Platform to address specific use cases. According to Rose McDaniel, Director of National Operations at Graybar, "Conexiom is the type of provider that I hope Graybar is to all our customers. They listened to our challenges and delivered an industry-leading solution that has automated how we process complex transactions and helped us reduce manual data entry."

The launch of The Conexiom Platform follows a record-setting H1 2021 with 65% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by increased global demand for automating order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. The company also recently opened offices London, England and Munich, Germany to help European customers drive greater revenue, reduce costs, and deliver superior customer experiences.

About Conexiom

The Conexiom Platform is the market-leading cloud solution for automating trade documents within business-to-business transactions. These documents are often the most challenging part of modernizing Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay business processes. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Graybar, Genpak, Honeywell, and Lonza, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit Conexiom.com.

Conexiom Media Contact
Kayleigh Jones
BLASTmedia for Conexiom
conexiom@blastmedia.com
317.806.1900 x121

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conexiom-announces-launch-of-the-conexiom-platform-expands-to-automate-additional-business-processes-in-supply-chain-and-accounts-payable-301378710.html

SOURCE Conexiom

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out

  • HelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market

    The company and its U.S. rival Blue Apron, along with food delivery companies Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway, have been among lockdown winners, as pandemic curbs that shut restaurants led to more people ordering food online. Dominik Richter, who co-founded HelloFresh with Thomas Griesel and Jessica Nilsson a decade back, acknowledged in an e-mail to Reuters that the job market, especially for technology roles, was very competitive now.

  • Why Dada Nexus Zoomed Nearly 12% Higher Today

    Chinese food-delivery giant Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its stock rise by 11.9% on Wednesday. Dada said in a press release that its JD Daojia (JDDJ) unit is partnering with Perfect Diary, a cosmetics business held by beauty products specialist Yatsen Holdings, to provide a new delivery channel for Perfect Diary's offerings. The Dada/Perfect Diary arrangement will see the two businesses "collaborate deeply in products management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization with a comprehensive omni-channel retail solution," Dada wrote.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Despite Robust Manufacturing Data

    New Orders surge

  • When it comes to retirement security we’re…No. 17

    RETIRE BETTER Somehow shouting “We’re number 17!” just doesn’t have the right ring to it.  But that’s where the United States ranks—17th—in terms of retiree well-being. That’s according to the 2021 Global Retirement Index released by Natixis Investment Managers.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed morning for Dogecoin following Wednesday’s gains. A fall back through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play, however.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Chinese Phone Giant Cuts Jobs After Going Up Against Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Smartphone maker Oppo is cutting around 20% of staff in key software and device teams after it merged operations with affiliate OnePlus, the first major consolidation in a Chinese mobile industry struggling with chip shortages and Covid-triggered economic shocks.Oppo, which in 2016 became the country’s top-selling brand, is retrenching after expanding too rapidly on the hiring front in recent years and attacking a premium segment dominated by Apple Inc., people familiar with the m