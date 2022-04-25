U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

CoNextions TR® Tendon Repair System Receives FDA Clearance

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoNextions® Inc. (www.conextionsmed.com), an innovator in tendon repair, is pleased to announce that CoNextions TR® Tendon Repair System has received FDA 510(k) Clearance. Expected to launch in May 2022, the novel system addresses traumatic tendon lacerations in the hand, wrist, and forearm. "We are pleased with the outcome of the FDA's review of our 510(k) submission supported by a ninety patient clinical trial and are excited about the upcoming introduction and commercial launch of the product," said Jeffrey Barnes, President and CEO of CoNextions. Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explained, "Our network of independent sales distributors is well positioned to offer the CoNextions TR device to orthopaedic surgeons both in the US and abroad as a better alternative to the current standard of care." Studies have demonstrated the CoNextions TR enables a stronger, faster and smoother repair of tendon lacerations. A prospective randomized clinical trial also showed a lower rate of treatment failure and rupture compared to conventional suture repairs. The CoNextions TR device is another example of CoNextions' commitment to providing innovative and advanced solutions for soft-tissue repair leading to improved patient outcomes and surgeon experience. CoNextions Medical continues to revolutionize tendon repair®.

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately-held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company whose mission is while putting quality first, improve the lives of patients by revolutionizing soft tissue repair with safe, innovative, and easy to use medical devices. Learn more at www.conextionsmed.com (PRNewsfoto/CoNextions Inc.)

About CoNextions Inc.

CoNextions Inc. is a privately-held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President, (385) 645-8380 or at dgruppo@conextionsmed.com.

