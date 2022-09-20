Confectionery Market Size in US to Grow by USD 8.35 billion, American Licorice Co. and Anthony Thomas Candy Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Confectionery Market in US by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Product (chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and gum confectionery) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Confectionery Market in US 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The seasonal demand for confectioneries and the increasing demand for premium chocolates are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent rules and regulations will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The confectionery market in the US has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and gum confectionery). By distribution channel, the offline segment will be the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets constitute the most important distribution channel for confectionery in the US. They are the main distribution channels for confectionery products in the US, mainly owing to the growth of the organized retail sector.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The confectionery market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. American Licorice Co., Anthony Thomas Candy Co., Ashers Chocolate Co., Candyrific, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Elmer Chocolate, Ferrero International, Ford Gum Inc., GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Jelly Belly, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Madelaine Chocolate Co., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., Zachary Confections, Inc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Story continues

American Licorice Co. - The company offers sour punch strawberry bites, which are designed as candies to be served at children's birthday parties.

Anthony Thomas Candy Co. - The company offers supreme assortment dark chocolates, which are designed as confectionary items to be served as sweets for special occasions.

Ashers Chocolate Co. - The company offers Assorted Dark Milk Chocolates, which are designed as a gift item for special occasions.

Candyrific - The company offers Looney Tunes candy poppers, which are designed as sweet candies to be served at children's birthday parties.

Elmer Chocolate - The company offers milk-based dark chocolates, which are made from cocoa beans and are designed to be served as sweet confectionary items for special occasions such as birthday events and Valentine's Day.

Confectionery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Licorice Co., Anthony Thomas Candy Co., Ashers Chocolate Co., Candyrific, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Elmer Chocolate, Ferrero International, Ford Gum Inc., GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Jelly Belly, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Madelaine Chocolate Co., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., and Zachary Confections, Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Chocolate confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Gum confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Licorice Co.

10.4 Anthony Thomas Candy Co.

10.5 Ashers Chocolate Co.

10.6 Candyrific

10.7 Elmer Chocolate

10.8 Ferrero International

10.9 Ford Gum Inc.

10.10 GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc.

10.11 Hormel Foods Corp.

10.12 Lindt and Sprungli AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

