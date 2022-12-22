U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.17
    -65.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,924.94
    -451.54 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,455.00
    -254.37 (-2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.08
    -30.86 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -19.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0240 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3550
    +0.0310 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,710.10
    -125.83 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.32
    -3.88 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.73
    -12.59 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Declined Again in November

·5 min read

Next month's release of the composite economic indexes will incorporate annual benchmark revisions which bring them up-to-date with revisions in the source data. These revisions do not change the cyclical properties of the indexes. The indexes are updated throughout the year, but only for the previous six months. Data revisions that fall outside of the moving six-month window are not incorporated until the benchmark revision is made and the entire histories of the indexes are recomputed. As a result, the revised indexes, in levels and month-on-month changes, will not be directly comparable to those issued prior to the benchmark revision.

For more information, please visit https://www.conference-board.org/topics/business-cycle-indicators/ or contact us at indicators@conference-board.org.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. decreased by 1.0 percent in November 2022 to 113.5 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The LEI is now down 3.7 percent over the six-month period between May and November 2022—a much steeper rate of decline than its 0.8 percent contraction over the previous six-month period, between November 2021 and May 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)
(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

"The US LEI fell sharply in November, continuing the slide it's been on for most of 2022 after peaking in February," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics, at The Conference Board. "Only stock prices contributed positively to the US LEI in November. Labor market, manufacturing, and housing indicators all weakened—reflecting serious headwinds to economic growth. Interest rate spread and manufacturing new orders components were essentially unchanged in November, confirming a lack of economic growth momentum in the near term."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.1 percent in November 2022 to 109.4 (2016=100), after an increase of 0.2 percent in October. The CEI rose by 1.2 percent over the six-month period from May to November 2022, faster than its growth of 0.7 percent over the previous six-month period. CEI components—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing trade and sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. Only the industrial production index contributed negatively to the CEI in November.

Ozyildirim said: "Despite the current resilience of the labor market—as revealed by the US CEI in November—and consumer confidence improving in December, the US LEI suggests the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle is curtailing aspects of economic activity, especially housing. As a result, we project a US recession is likely to start around the beginning of 2023 and last through mid-year."

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased by 0.2 percent in November 2022 to 116.4 (2016 = 100), following no change in October. The LAG is up 2.7 percent over the six-month period from May to November 2022, slower than its growth of 4.0 percent over the previous six-month period.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes





2022




6-month


Sep


Oct


Nov


May to Nov



















Leading Index

115.8


114.7

r

113.5

p



  Percent Change

-0.5


-0.9

r

-1.0

p

-3.7


  Diffusion

50.0


30.0


40.0


30.0











Coincident Index

109.1


109.3


109.4

p



  Percent Change

0.2

r

0.2


0.1

p

1.2


  Diffusion

100.0


75.0


75.0


100.0











Lagging Index

116.2


116.2

r

116.4

p



  Percent Change

0.7

r

0.0

r

0.2

p

2.7


  Diffusion

100.0


42.9


50.0


71.4











p  Preliminary     r  Revised









Indexes equal 100 in 2016









Source:  The Conference Board








The next release is scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10 A.M. ET.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.: The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component. The CEI is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive variable that anticipates (or "leads") turning points in the business cycle by around 7 months. Shaded areas denote recession periods or economic contractions. The dates above the shaded areas show the chronology of peaks and troughs in the business cycle.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include: Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM® Index of New Orders; Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions.

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board 
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org Learn more about our mission and becoming a member

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-the-us-declined-again-in-november-301709120.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

Recommended Stories

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Stocks: All major indices move lower at the open

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith highlights how stocks are trading at the open on Thursday.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Disney Stock Before the End of 2022

    From 2005 to 2020, Bob Iger helped to transform Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into a media colossus. Iger spearheaded Disney's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, which brought popular franchises like Toy Story, The Avengers, and Star Wars under the company's expansive umbrella. After a short stint of "retirement," Iger is now back at Disney's helm.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Tesla’s forward P/E multiple is now below Hershey’s multiple

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Over the past few years, plenty of investors started paying more attention to stock picks made by Cathie Wood, the co-founder and CEO of Ark Invest. Three companies Ark Invest has shown interest in have the potential to end up being great investments, especially if you buy them now and hold them for 10 years (or longer!). Let's look at why these three Cathie Wood stocks are great buy-and-hold options.

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway owns some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but some should be approached with caution.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs shares rise on higher annual fixed prices for steel

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares moved up by 2.3% in premarket trades after the steel maker said it will achieve higher annual fixed prices for steel in the calendar year 2023. Cleveland-Cliffs also expects “significantly lower” steelmaking unit costs in 2023 compared to 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs projected an average selling price of approximately $1,400 per net ton in 2023, up from $1,300 per net ton in 2022.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...