Conference call Report on Operations 2021: Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the Report on Operations 2021. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday 16 February, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:

Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 506 921 69
International dial in number: +44 (0) 2030 095709
Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 9477484
Event Passcode: 9477484

Vitrolife participants:Thomas Axelsson, CEOPatrik Tolf, CFO

The press release for Vitrolife's Report on Operations will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 9477484.

Gothenburg, 3 February 2022VITROLIFE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/conference-call-report-on-operations-2021,c3498105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3498105/1529322.pdf

Telco_Q4

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conference-call-report-on-operations-2021-vitrolife-ab-publ-301474657.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

