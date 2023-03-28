U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.27
    -6.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.25
    -37.83 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.08
    -52.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.63
    -1.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.51 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7700
    -0.7850 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,198.43
    +51.93 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.52
    +355.84 (+146.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Confete Party Launches Custom Branded Gift Boxes for Businesses

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TACOMA, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confete Party announced the launch of their "Custom + Branded Gift Boxes". After working in event design since their conception in 2016, Confete Party has launched custom, branded gift boxes for businesses to better connect with their employees, referral partners, and customers. The shift came after a downturn in event installations post-Covid.

Confete Party Box
Confete Party Box

"We were faced with a decision when the shutdowns began in 2020 - we could close down or we could shift our course and look at other opportunities for the business," said Madison Martin, Business Development Manager. After coining the term "virtual party boxes", Confete launched custom boxes that allowed families to celebrate life's most important moments virtually in 2020. After the popularity of their virtual party boxes, Confete Party decided to shift to gift boxes with a celebratory flare for businesses looking to make an impact on their market.

Confete started pitching their idea to major businesses and ended up working with companies like Spotify and Google. However, the real focus was small businesses. The goal was to develop boxes that created an opportunity for businesses to really stand out to their clients, which in turn, made it easier for them to make it through the tough times.

"We realized that corporate gifting seemed too…corporate. We wanted businesses to be able to send a clear message of gratitude to their employees and clients through gifts people actually want" says Jamie Taylor, Creative Director at Confete Party. "Stepping away from the typical swag products we wanted to offer a more elevated approach with branding while offering aesthetic gifts that people are excited to receive!"

Features and benefits of Custom + Branded Gift Boxes include:

  • Low order quantities

  • Easy on demand or date specific shipping

  • Products sourced from top local brands

Custom + Branded boxes are now available for businesses across the nation, from $35-$100. For more information on corporate gifting visit www.confeteparty.com.

About Confete Party: Confete Party Box is a self-funded, women-run company specializing in curated gift boxes and virtual party boxes that make your clients and team members feel special — and make you look like the boss you are. Featured in the New York Times, Confete Party has changed the way we view connection through gifting and virtual partying.

A custom branded gift box for Spotify employees.
A custom branded gift box for Spotify employees.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confete-party-launches-custom-branded-gift-boxes-for-businesses-301783993.html

SOURCE Confete Party Box

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • At trial, Minnesota says e-cigarette maker Juul targets kids

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison personally opened his state's case against Juul Labs on Tuesday, accusing the e-cigarette maker of using “slick products, clever ads and attractive flavors” to hook children on nicotine as the first of thousands of cases against the company reached trial. Minnesota is seeking more than $100 million in damages, Ellison said, accusing Washington, D.C.-based Juul of unlawfully targeting young people to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. The court seated an eight-woman, four man jury Tuesday morning and Ellison gave the state's opening statements in the afternoon.