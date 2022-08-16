U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,296.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,676.00
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.50
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.51
    +1.10 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.09
    -0.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    +0.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4030
    +1.1310 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,073.99
    -33.37 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.93
    -16.83 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.65
    +48.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Confiant Wins "Best Ad Analytics Solution" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

·4 min read

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ad security and threat intelligence provider, Confiant, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Ad Analytics Solution" award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH AWARD 2022 Best Ad Analytics Solution Confiant
MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH AWARD 2022 Best Ad Analytics Solution Confiant

Confiant selected as winner of the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, Best Ad Analytics Solution.

Confiant is a cybersecurity, ad tech and malware prevention service provider that enables enterprises, publishers and platforms to regain control of the ad experience. The Company's cybersecurity ad verification, security, quality, and privacy solutions protect reputation, revenue, and resources by providing real-time verification of digital advertisements.

Confiant's technology actively monitors billions of ad impressions and trillions of ad auctions each month to detect and block malicious activity, and low-quality ads, providing a safeguard against cyber threats including malware, phishing, scams, as well as disruptive ads, and consent violations.

"Our goal has always been to be world class in our cyber protection solutions. Overseeing the ad tech industry's infrastructure, tracking, and acting to protect it from malicious actors hijacking it is what Confiant is committed to," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder of Confiant Inc. "Malvertising is increasing in criminal sophistication in parallel to the ad tech industry's increasing in technical sophistication. The mapping of the threat vector, which we published at matrix.confiant.com, is testament to our industry leading expertise at JavaScript threats and reverse cloaking technologies."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, Sales Tech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Confiant empowers and protects financial institutions, digital publishers and premium ad platforms with actionable data to ensure the digital ad ecosystem is safe and secure for everyone," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Confiant's team of security and privacy engineers identify threat actors, malvertising, security, quality, and privacy issues in the ad ecosystem that affect enterprises, publishers, platforms and their customers. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Confiant team on being our choice for 'Best Ad Analytics Solution' in 2022."

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone.

Confiant is a cybersecurity provider specialized in detecting and stopping threats that leverage advertising technology infrastructure, also known as Malvertising. We help digital publishers and advertising technology platforms around the world take back control of the ad experience in real-time. In addition, Confiant helps enterprises protect themselves and their customers from threat actors performing these attacks. Confiant oversees trillions of monthly ad impressions with innovative integrations embedded deep into the ad tech ecosystem, giving us a unique vantage point. Our superior detection set for phishing, crypto scams and malware attacks using ads as a vector is one-of-a-kind in the industry. Confiant executes our mission everyday to protect users and organizations of all sizes, including Microsoft, Orange, Paramount and IBM. We offer unique and actionable insights into threats that systematically target brands, businesses, individuals and supply chains via ads. Our recently published Malvertising Matrix maps the tactics, techniques and procedures active in Malvertising today, inclusive of emerging Web3 Layer 4 threats. To learn more about Confiant and our technology visit: www.confiant.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact:
marketing@confiant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confiant-wins-best-ad-analytics-solution-in-2022-martech-breakthrough-awards-program-301604880.html

SOURCE Confiant

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • German Power Hits Record 500 Euros With No Signs of Slowing Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s benchmark power price surged above 500 euros for the first time, ratcheting up pressure on households and businesses as the worst energy crisis in decades looks set to persist well into next year. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSin

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses, even though his third term as CEO was not due to end until April. "The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapo

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • Saudi prince made $500 million Russia bet at start of Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its move came as many Western nations imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.