Some Confidence Is Lacking In Informatica Inc.'s (NYSE:INFA) P/S

It's not a stretch to say that Informatica Inc.'s (NYSE:INFA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Software industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 4.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Informatica's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Informatica has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Informatica?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Informatica's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 17% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 8.9% per year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 16% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Informatica is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

When you consider that Informatica's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

