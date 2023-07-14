Some Confidence Is Lacking In Kanger International Berhad's (KLSE:KANGER) P/S

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.7x in the Forestry industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kanger International Berhad's (KLSE:KANGER) P/S ratio of 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Kanger International Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Kanger International Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Kanger International Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 71% decrease to the company's top line. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 9.2% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 7.9% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Kanger International Berhad's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Kanger International Berhad's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

