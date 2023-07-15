Some Confidence Is Lacking In Oneview Healthcare PLC's (ASX:ONE) P/S

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.5x Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all Healthcare Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios under 6x and even P/S lower than 2x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has Oneview Healthcare Performed Recently?

For instance, Oneview Healthcare's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Oneview Healthcare would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 8.3%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 26% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 41% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Oneview Healthcare's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

The fact that Oneview Healthcare currently trades on a higher P/S relative to the industry is an oddity, since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we observe slower-than-industry revenue growth alongside a high P/S ratio, we assume there to be a significant risk of the share price decreasing, which would result in a lower P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these the share price as being reasonable.

