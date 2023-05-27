Some Confidence Is Lacking In Orla Mining Ltd.'s (TSE:OLA) P/S

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.4x, Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 6.5x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for Orla Mining

What Does Orla Mining's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Orla Mining has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Orla Mining will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Orla Mining?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Orla Mining's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 6.2% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 21% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Orla Mining's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Orla Mining's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for Orla Mining, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Orla Mining (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Orla Mining, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here