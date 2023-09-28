Some Confidence Is Lacking In Southern Alliance Mining Ltd.'s (Catalist:QNS) P/S

When close to half the companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.8x, you may consider Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (Catalist:QNS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 9.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Southern Alliance Mining's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Southern Alliance Mining's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Southern Alliance Mining's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 31%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 51% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 8.9% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Southern Alliance Mining's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Southern Alliance Mining's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Southern Alliance Mining currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see revenue heading backwards and underperforming the industry forecasts, we feel the possibility of the share price declining is very real, bringing the P/S back into the realm of reasonability. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

