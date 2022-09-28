Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market to record USD 1.65 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Aspire Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size will grow by USD 1.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers and trends, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, competitive analysis, product launches, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing need for higher productivity. CPQ software reduces the dependency on tedious paperwork and documentation, thereby helping the sales management personnel improve their productivity. This speeds up the process of pricing and configuration and helps organizations reduce their overall cost in pricing. CPQ software helps reduce pricing, quoting, and order errors on a large scale. The software can also be used to manage legacy system integration, overcome management challenges, and eliminate pricing data inconsistencies. Many such operational benefits are encouraging end-users to adopt CPQ software, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increase in mobility solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market. However, the lack of coordination among business units will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Companies:

Accenture Plc

Aspire Technologies

Cincom Systems Inc.

CloudSense Ltd.

Conga

ConnectWise LLC

Experlogix LLC

Hansen Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Model N Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pros Inc.

Revalize Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Tacton Systems AB

Vendavo Inc.

Yagna iQ Inc.

Zuora Inc.

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

The demand for cloud-based CPQ software has remained significant in the market. The segment is driven by the growing focus of organizations on reducing their IT infrastructure cost while improving the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of marketing operations. Also, the availability of subscription-based payment options is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. About 33% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The increasing demand for CPQ software from industrial manufacturing, the IT industry, and the electrical and electronics industries is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, an increase in import and export trade volumes in countries such as China and India will fuel the growth of the CPQ software market in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc., CloudSense Ltd., Conga, ConnectWise LLC, Experlogix LLC, Hansen Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., Pros Inc., Revalize Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tacton Systems AB, Vendavo Inc., Yagna iQ Inc., and Zuora Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

