Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market to record USD 1.65 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Aspire Technologies

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size will grow by USD 1.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers and trends, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, competitive analysis, product launches, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing need for higher productivity. CPQ software reduces the dependency on tedious paperwork and documentation, thereby helping the sales management personnel improve their productivity. This speeds up the process of pricing and configuration and helps organizations reduce their overall cost in pricing. CPQ software helps reduce pricing, quoting, and order errors on a large scale. The software can also be used to manage legacy system integration, overcome management challenges, and eliminate pricing data inconsistencies. Many such operational benefits are encouraging end-users to adopt CPQ software, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increase in mobility solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market. However, the lack of coordination among business units will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Companies:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Aspire Technologies

  • Cincom Systems Inc.

  • CloudSense Ltd.

  • Conga

  • ConnectWise LLC

  • Experlogix LLC

  • Hansen Technologies Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • Model N Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pros Inc.

  • Revalize Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Tacton Systems AB

  • Vendavo Inc.

  • Yagna iQ Inc.

  • Zuora Inc.

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

The demand for cloud-based CPQ software has remained significant in the market. The segment is driven by the growing focus of organizations on reducing their IT infrastructure cost while improving the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of marketing operations. Also, the availability of subscription-based payment options is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. About 33% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The increasing demand for CPQ software from industrial manufacturing, the IT industry, and the electrical and electronics industries is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, an increase in import and export trade volumes in countries such as China and India will fuel the growth of the CPQ software market in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc., CloudSense Ltd., Conga, ConnectWise LLC, Experlogix LLC, Hansen Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., Pros Inc., Revalize Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tacton Systems AB, Vendavo Inc., Yagna iQ Inc., and Zuora Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Aspire Technologies

  • 10.5 Cincom Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Conga

  • 10.7 Hansen Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market-to-record-usd-1-65-bn-growth-evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc-and-aspire-technologies-301634277.html

SOURCE Technavio

