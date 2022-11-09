U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.00
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,086.00
    -89.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,076.50
    -17.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7180
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,775.56
    -2,005.89 (-10.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.97
    -54.94 (-11.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.71
    -24.43 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market to record USD 1.65 Bn growth; Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc. emerge as dominant players - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period. The CPQ software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as maintaining long-term partnerships with buyers to compete in the market. Accenture Plc (Accenture), Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc. (Cincom Systems) among others are some of the prominent vendors operating in the market. The market is characterized by intense competition among existing players. However, the existing vendors focus on maintaining long-term partnerships with buyers and have a strong geographical presence. This makes it difficult for competitors to acquire the customer base of each other. Thus, making the market highly competitive in the forecast period. Get highlights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Download Free Sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product launches and growth strategies adopted by several vendors including:

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers configure price and quote software which acts as the connector between the sales and contract management teams.

  • Aspire Technologies: The company offers configure price and quote software which is used interchangeably with other terms such as, quote to cash, sales configuration software, guided selling, quoting software, quoting system, proposal solution, and quote management.

  • Cincom Systems Inc.: The company offers configure price and quote software which is designed to empower sales teams and solves complex quoting challenges.

  • Conga: The company offers configure price and quote software which enables sales teams to configure pricing, discounting, carts, and more to build out complex proposals, contracts, renewals, and other critical business documents.

  • Hansen Technologies Ltd.: The company offers configure price and quote software which is the cross-market and omni-channel quote and order capture product that enables utilities to sell all products, from standardized consumer offerings to complex tailored B2B enterprise services.

  • CloudSense Ltd.

  • ConnectWise LLC

  • Experlogix LLC

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report Now!

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist configure price and quote (CPQ) software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of configure price and quote (CPQ) software market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The personal finance software market share is expected to increase by USD 242.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. The growing dependency on the internet is notably driving the personal finance software market growth, although factors such as the availability of open-source solutions may impede the market growth.

  • The claims processing software market share is expected to increase by USD 24.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. The increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries is notably driving the personal finance software market growth, although factors such as security threats may impede the market growth.

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc., CloudSense Ltd., Conga, ConnectWise LLC, Experlogix LLC, Hansen Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., Pros Inc., Revalize Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tacton Systems AB, Vendavo Inc., Yagna iQ Inc., and Zuora Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Aspire Technologies

  • 10.5 Cincom Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Conga

  • 10.7 Hansen Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026
Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market-to-record-usd-1-65-bn-growth-accenture-plc-aspire-technologies-cincom-systems-inc-emerge-as-dominant-players---technavio-301671278.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWest Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel after sliding 4% over the past two sessions. Swe

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • EV-developer Renault announces split into five separate businesses

    French automaker Renault will split into five businesses in an effort to increase profits, the company announced.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch Despite the Hardships in the Alcohol Industry

    The Beverages - Alcohol industry is likely to stay strong on its premiumization, pricing and e-commerce growth efforts despite the headwinds related to elevated input, freight and packaging costs. Players like DEO, BUD, STZ and BF.B will likely capitalize.

  • Alphabet Stock Is a Buy and It's All Thanks to Google Cloud

    The tech titan is seeing softness in advertising revenue, but Google Cloud continues to capture impressive growth.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best data center stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the data center industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In. According to an […]

  • Boeing lands 5-jet order from Emirates

    Emirates, a launch customer for Boeing's 777 freighter, has ordered more of the jets. The order comes as Emirates is increasingly impatient over the 777X program.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.

  • Chinese consumers flock to foreign brands on Alibaba platforms, providing a bright spot amid bleak Singles' Day shopping festival

    Chinese consumers, who have curbed spending amid the country's strict Covid-19 controls, are still keen to grab online bargains from trusted foreign brands, providing a rare bright spot in a lacklustre Singles' Day shopping festival this year. The branded stores on Tmall, a key e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding, acquired more than 66 million new "members", a label given to loyal customers, during the pre-sales period starting October 24, according to data released by Alibaba. A total