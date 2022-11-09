Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market to record USD 1.65 Bn growth; Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc. emerge as dominant players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period. The CPQ software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as maintaining long-term partnerships with buyers to compete in the market. Accenture Plc (Accenture), Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc. (Cincom Systems) among others are some of the prominent vendors operating in the market. The market is characterized by intense competition among existing players. However, the existing vendors focus on maintaining long-term partnerships with buyers and have a strong geographical presence. This makes it difficult for competitors to acquire the customer base of each other. Thus, making the market highly competitive in the forecast period. Get highlights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Download Free Sample Now!

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market report covers the following areas:

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product launches and growth strategies adopted by several vendors including:

Accenture Plc: The company offers configure price and quote software which acts as the connector between the sales and contract management teams.

Aspire Technologies: The company offers configure price and quote software which is used interchangeably with other terms such as, quote to cash, sales configuration software, guided selling, quoting software, quoting system, proposal solution, and quote management.

Cincom Systems Inc.: The company offers configure price and quote software which is designed to empower sales teams and solves complex quoting challenges.

Conga: The company offers configure price and quote software which enables sales teams to configure pricing, discounting, carts, and more to build out complex proposals, contracts, renewals, and other critical business documents.

Hansen Technologies Ltd.: The company offers configure price and quote software which is the cross-market and omni-channel quote and order capture product that enables utilities to sell all products, from standardized consumer offerings to complex tailored B2B enterprise services.

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Geography

Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist configure price and quote (CPQ) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of configure price and quote (CPQ) software market vendors

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc., CloudSense Ltd., Conga, ConnectWise LLC, Experlogix LLC, Hansen Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., Pros Inc., Revalize Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tacton Systems AB, Vendavo Inc., Yagna iQ Inc., and Zuora Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

