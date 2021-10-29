U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -22.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,569.00
    -44.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.50
    -138.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.80
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    +0.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7790
    +0.2070 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,953.91
    +29.18 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.81
    +71.43 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.85
    -12.62 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

WHO confirms that Tedros lone candidate for director-general election in May - statement

GENEVA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its current director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the only candidate nominated for the U.N. agency's elections in May.

"WHO can announce that a single candidate was proposed by Member States by the 23 September 2021 deadline: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is the incumbent Director-General," the WHO said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Tedros was the only nominated candidate, citing Western diplomats. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Cash Flow Rises to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is weighing more share buybacks while reining in spending after surging natural gas prices and oil-refining returns drove the U.S. supermajor’s free cash flow to an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityChevron said Friday that t

  • Elon Musk to Congress: Drop the billionaire tax. It will only mess with ‘my plan to get humanity to Mars’

    The divisive proposal would treat billionaires’ fortunes like business income, subjecting the unrealized gains to a new annual tax.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • U.S. Says It’s Working With Taiwan to Secure Chip Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S and Taiwan are working together to secure supply chains, Washington’s envoy to Taipei said, as global chip manufacturers face a looming deadline to meet the Biden administration’s request for company data. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityU.S.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

    The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

  • China Telecom Is Banned From the U.S. Market, Raising Tension With Beijing

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted Monday to “revoke and terminate” a unit of China Telecom removing its authorization to operate in the U.S., citing “potential security threats.” China Telecom (Americas) Corp (ticker: CN:601728) “is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests,” the FCC noted. Beijing’s control presents “significant national security and law enforcement risks,” the FCC added, and could allow China to “access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute U.S. communications.”

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • Crypto Crackdown Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ as CFTC Seeks More Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- The nominee to lead the U.S.’s top swaps regulator has a warning for lawmakers: Crypto misconduct the agency has already exposed is “the tip of the iceberg” and it likely needs more authority to police the white-hot market. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaRostin Behnam, the Biden administration’s pick to head the Commodity

  • Thinking of Retiring Abroad? You Won’t Be Able To Collect Social Security in These Countries

    For many people, the land of opportunity can become a bit less appealing beyond the working years. Perhaps you yearn for the tropical beaches of Costa Rica. Or maybe you want to take advantage of free...

  • There aren't enough rich people for Democrats' 'tax the rich' plan

    There aren't enough rich people for Democrats' 'tax the rich' plan

  • Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion framework Biden is pitching to Congress

    The White House announced a $1.75T spending plan on Thursday morning that administration officials say they should gain the support of every Democratic senator and pass the House.

  • Elon Musk Says Taxing Billionaires Won’t Ease Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $292 billion, said taxing billionaires would only make a “small dent” toward paying off the U.S. national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over China“Spending is the real problem,” Musk said Wednesday in

  • Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. On Oct. 20, he said he will build a new social media platform aimed in part at giving him a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, who said after the U.S. Capitol riots that Trump used their platforms to incite violence.

  • UK faces years of high taxes, warns think tank

    In 2026-27 tax as a share of the economy will be at its highest level since 1950, amounting to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson became PM.

  • Ransomware gang says it targeted National Rifle Association

    A ransomware gang believed to operate out of Russia says it hacked the National Rifle Association, the most powerful gun-rights group in the United States. The gang, which calls itself Grief, published a handful of what appear to be the NRA files on a dark web site. The files, reviewed by The Associated Press, relate to grants the NRA has awarded.

  • Taxes are supposed to serve the common good. Americans turned them into punishment.

    Taxes should benefit the many, not punish the few

  • Trump statement makes waves in Virginia governor's race

    After supporters of former President Trump interrupted President Biden's appearance at a rally for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor of Virginia, Mr. Trump released a statement saying, "see you soon!" Washington Post political reporter Laura Vozzella spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the impact on Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign, and Youngkin's political ad featuring a mother who wanted a book banned from schools.

  • New Social Security Bill: How Updates Could Lead to ‘Seismic Achievements’ for COLA and More

    This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...