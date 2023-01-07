U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,954.20
    +130.71 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

The Confluent Group and partners Luol Deng, Charlie Villanueva start 2023 in Final Stretch of Major Development Project

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confluent Group is starting off the new year focused with renewed optimism on the finish, as the firm nears completion of its largest ground-up project to date in Harrison, NY.  The uber luxe development is one of its kind and will redefine elevated living in Westchester County market.

The boutique private equity firm, led by LA based investor David Gross, and its partners in the development, former NBA stars Luol Deng and Charlie Villanueva, are mere months away from beginning lease up of the 24-unit, transit-adjacent, luxury building, with plans of selling it once stabilized.

This will be a major off the court win for the former high school teammates, who have a history of scoring big together on the court.

"The project and the group behind it are unique," said Gross "A former NBA All-Star is my co-GP, and the bulk of our LP capital comes from another former NBA star.  Collectively, we're 97% of the equity in the deal.  That's rare, and I'm lucky that they were my partners in the deal.  It's been a challenging environment for ground-up development, and covid would have destroyed the project without their continued support.

What we're doing is big for the three of us, and for our culture.  The dearth of minority developers doesn't make us special.  It merely highlights the need for more, which is primarily a function of resources and supportive capital to help black and brown firms succeed in an industry where success is largely a function of access to capital.  Like it or not, our ultimate outcome impacts the fate of other minority development firms out there, so we have to win."

The multifamily development, which stands at 95% completion today, was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Supply chain issues and inflation posed an existential threat to the project, impacting the budget and timeline. The extreme move in interest rates across 2022 is a headwind for the entire real estate ecosystem, but the trio doggedly persevered in face of the myriad obstacles that continue to pose challenges to the entire industry, and are now ready to test the capital markets to take out their existing construction lenders Lightstone Capital and LISC's Black Economic Development Fund with new partners who share their vision for the trophy asset.

"Completing a development of this scale is a significant milestone in my second career as an investor and developer" added Deng. "Lightstone and BEDF played an important role as capital partners willing to invest in minority developers. Though we were dealt a tough hand with timing, we're here now and expect all of our partners to have great outcome ."

"Coming from a background developing and investing in single family homes, as well as new construction, condos, townhomes and remodeling, I always wanted to invest in multifamily" said Villanueva. "Finding the right partners was imperative, Luol and David were just that.  Even though this project has been extremely challenging to complete, we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel."

About Lightstone
Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 27 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With over 140 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 3 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,400 residential units, and over 4,100 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 12,000 land lots across the country. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Lightstone Capital is Lightstone's real estate debt platform, providing sponsors with flexible, creative, and immediate financing solutions. Launched in 2018 it has a $500 million pipeline.

About LISC
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979, LISC has invested $22 billion to build or rehab more than 419,000 affordable homes and apartments and develop 70.3 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

About the Black Economic Development Fund
The Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF) is an impact investment fund built to address economic challenges in Black communities and to help close the racial wealth gap. The fund targets Black-led financial institutions, businesses, real estate developers and anchor institutions with the goal of growing these organizations and strengthening their contributions to Black communities. The fund deploys capital across a diverse set of industries, borrowers and geographies in the United States. The BEDF is managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Strategic Investments team and LISC Fund Management, LLC, a LISC affiliate.

Get in touch:

Luol Deng: @luoldeng9
Charlie Villanueva: @cvbelieve
David Gross: @david.a.gross

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-confluent-group-and-partners-luol-deng-charlie-villanueva-start-2023-in-final-stretch-of-major-development-project-301715882.html

SOURCE The Confluent Group

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Ives says the tech sector will be up ~20% in 2023 — here are 2 stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    It’s no secret that the tech sector took a pounding in last year’s bearish market. In fact, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index lost more than 33% during 2022, leading the way in the market decline. But savvy investors have long bet that what goes down must come back up. Daniel Ives, Wedbush’s well-known tech bull, sees reasons for hope in the tech sector in 2023. In fact, he sees the sector making a significant bounce, and, at least in part, he credits the current downturn for setting up that possibili

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • XPeng shares suffer near-record selloff, snap 5-day win streak

    XPeng's stock plunged Friday, to suffer a near-record one-day decline, as Tesla price cuts weighed on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • CES 2023: AMD, Nvidia, auto applications get the hype, but analysts say this one chip maker ruled

    As CES 2023 draws to a close this weekend much of the attention in the chip world was lauded on companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. but a lower profile chip maker appears better positioned coming out of the convention.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    You don't need much money to invest in outstanding dividend-paying stocks. For example, here are three great chip stocks with affordable shares and generous dividends.

  • The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.

  • Cathie Wood Sells 99% of Silvergate Stake as Customers Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Hav

  • Costco stock jumps on holiday sales data from December

    Shares of Costco are moving higher after the company beat Wall Street expectations for holiday sales in December.

  • Phillips 66 buys public units of pipeline operator DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion

    The deal, the first major move by Mark Lashier who took over as chief executive of Phillips 66 in July last year, will double the company's stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%. DCP Midstream's shares rose nearly 6.4% to $41.84, while those of Phillips 66 were up 1.1%. The DCP deal is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66, the refiner said in a statement.

  • Biggest movers of the week: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Amazon, Salesforce, Tesla, Silvergate

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several of the top trending stocks in the first week of 2023.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Down 98% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Over the years, it fell behind Amazon, Walmart, Target (NYSE: TGT), and other better-run retailers. It failed to renovate its stores, refresh its products, and expand its e-commerce platform, and it relied too heavily on coupons and markdowns to drive its sales.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.