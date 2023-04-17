Confluent, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 12.3x Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.4x and even P/S lower than 1.9x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

See our latest analysis for Confluent

What Does Confluent's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Confluent has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Confluent.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Confluent?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Confluent would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 51% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 291% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 13% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Confluent's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Confluent's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

We've established that Confluent maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Software industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Confluent has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here