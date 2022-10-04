U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,786.95
    +108.52 (+2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,270.79
    +779.90 (+2.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.12
    +365.69 (+3.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.45
    +59.58 (+3.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.52
    +2.89 (+3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    +31.30 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    +0.61 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    +0.0139 (+1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6050
    -0.0460 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1420
    +0.0100 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4820
    -0.1380 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,093.11
    +639.86 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.78
    +10.35 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.93
    +174.17 (+2.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Confluent launches visual streaming data pipeline designer

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Confluent, the company that built a streaming service on top of the open source Apache Kafka project, has always been about helping companies capture streams of data. First it was on prem, then later in the cloud. By moving the streaming service to the cloud, it was able to abstract away a lot of the complexity related to managing the underlying infrastructure.

Today, at the Current conference, the company is introducing a new tool called Stream Designer to make it easier to build a streaming data pipeline in a visual workflow. Users can easily connect a set of data components to build a customized stream of data, and Confluent handles the coding in the background for them, essentially moving the abstraction up the stack from infrastructure to design.

Company co-founder and CEO Jay Kreps says that while it’s still aimed at developers, the goal is to put stream design within reach of more people than Apache Kafka experts.

“We're still serving developers of all types, but this makes it something where you can just click and build a data pipeline that connects things, transforms data, sends things from place to place. And it inherits and works on the same underlying streaming infrastructure. That means all the data streams are reusable, they're all real time and they're all horizontally scalable,” Kreps told TechCrunch.

He says that although the program writes the underlying code for the developer, it is still accessible for developers who need to work with it. “One of the cool things about how we've done this, is even though you don't have to write any code, all the code is there. You can see exactly what it's doing under the hood. You can see exactly the kind of transformations in SQL that we'd be doing on this data, so it works with the existing developer tool chains if you need to do that,” he said.

Confluent Stream Designer tool
Confluent Stream Designer tool

Confluent Stream Designer example Image Credits: Confluent

For Kreps, this is all part of the evolution of Kafka, a project originally conceived at LinkedIn to move massive amounts of data. At first, it was a highly technical undertaking, but over time the company has been trying to make it increasingly accessible to a greater number of people inside an organization.

In addition to Stream Designer, the company is also announcing Stream Governance, which helps ensure the data is being using correctly and only authorized users can see data.

“For a lot of organizations it's almost like there's two competing pressures: One is to unlock the data and use it to be effective and serve customers better and be more efficient. And the other is to lock it up and be safe and don't let anything bad happened. And unless you have tooling that helps with both of these dimensions, you kind of end up a little bit stuck,” he said. Stream Governance helps users make sure they are using the data flowing through these data streams in a safe and compliant way.

While they were at it, Confluent announced a new Confluent for Startups program, designed to get startups using the platform with free credits and access to expertise to help them get started with data streaming technologies.

Stream Designer and Stream Governance are available starting today as part of the Confluent cloud service subscription package, and there will no additional charge for the new capabilities, he said.

What open source-based startups can learn from Confluent’s success story

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Navy sends frigate to North Sea after Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

    A Royal Navy frigate was on Monday night sent to the North Sea in a show of force after a suspected Russian attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

  • Is Intel the New Leader in Graphics Cards?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at recent data for its upcoming A750 and A770 graphics cards. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also releasing new graphics cards, but Intel is trying to play a very niche market, and it might be a smart move.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Wor

  • Tim Cook reveals the four qualities he looks for in new Apple employees

    Apple seeks employees with creativity, curiosity, expertise, and the ability to collaborate, with Mr Cook saying it’s a ‘very good formula’ for the company

  • New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

  • EU passes law forcing Apple to change iPhone charger

    The EU has successfully passed a law that will force Appple to change the charger on the iPhone. Apple and all other technology firms will be required to move to the USB-C by the end of 2024, after the rule was approved by the European Parliament. Apple has however been rumoured to be working towards changing to USB-C on the iPhone.

  • Apple Told to Ditch Unique iPhone Charger in EU

    A new law that mandates a common standard for phone chargers to cut waste will effectively ban sales of products that use the company’s Lightning power charging ports.

  • RealReal Inks Resale Partnership With Jimmy Choo

    Online marketplace for resale luxury goods, RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL), has inked a partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo. Under the partnership, RealReal will offer resale to Jimmy Choo clients from October 6. Jimmy Choo is part of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI). The partnership enables Jimmy Choo clients to easily consign their pre-loved luxury items through RealReal. When clients submit their consignment, RealReal will take possession of the item and authenticate i

  • Apple consumers are cutting back on spending: Analyst

    BofA Global Research's Wamsi Mohan says that consumer spending in Apple's own install base is weakening.

  • Corning (GLW) Focuses on Increased Fiber Optic Production

    Corning (GLW) has invested more than $500 million since 2020 to increase its fiber and cable manufacturing capacity in domestic and international markets.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon Playbook in Asset-Backed Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is selling its first-ever bond backed by customers’ phone loans, a move that helps diversify its funding sources as the company digests its 2020 purchase of rival Sprint Corp.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ash

  • Tesla’s Optimus bot: ‘High school science project’ or robotics game changer?

    Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot has been attracting plenty of attention following the company’s AI event on Friday. Two development versions of the Optimus bot were on show at Tesla Inc.’s AI Day 2022. “The robot can actually do a lot more than we just showed you, we just didn’t want it to fall on its face,” said Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, candidly.

  • Apple Suppliers Add Manufacturing Sites in U.S., With Focus on California

    Partners of the iPhone maker seek to stay nearby as the pandemic has made travel to China difficult.

  • Tesla analyst explains ‘the real value’ behind Elon Musk’s Optimus robot

    Tesla robots have taken center stage, but the real value could be for the EV maker's autopilot software, one analyst argues.

  • Woman 'paranoid' after finding stranger's tracker attached to her car: 'I'm literally shaking'

    A woman took to TikTok to warn others after she found an Apple AirTag attached to her car.

  • Salesforce (CRM) Expands Through Buyouts, Digitalization

    Accelerated digital transformation and a sustained focus on acquisitions and partnerships help Salesforce (CRM) enhance product offerings and expand globally.

  • Samsung Elec to triple advanced chip production by 2027, sees robust demand

    Samsung Electronics' chip contract manufacturing business said on Tuesday it plans to more than triple its advanced chips production capacity by 2027 to meet strong demand despite current global economic headwinds. The world's second-largest foundry after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is targeting mass production of advanced 2-nanometre technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nanometre chips by 2027, set for use in applications such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. "There has been some progress (in raising prices) this year, and costs are being reflected... New orders won currently will be made after 2-3 years, so the direct impact of the current atmosphere will be minimal," said Moonsoo Kang, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' foundry business.

  • Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79

    That's $10 less than we saw last Black Friday.

  • OpenText kicks off OpenText World introducing Cloud Editions 22.4 and Project Titanium

    Today at OpenText World, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces Cloud Editions 22.4 (CE 22.4), a series of impactful new innovations driving forward the company's Project Titanium to deliver seamless complete and integrated information management in the cloud. With strengthened offerings in public and private cloud, CE 22.4 innovations unlock tremendous value for customers, providing them the tools, solutions and trust to help solve their biggest hurdles and excel in a world of acceler

  • Could Freyr Battery Become the Next Tesla?

    The bullish sentiment assumes Freyr will cement extensive relationships within the global battery industry across several continents coupled with ambitious production goals. Freyr went public in July 2021 after merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Alussa Energy Acquisition, and its stock has gained 63% over the year since then. While there is also a bear case made for Freyr to short circuit, no analyst is predicting that at the moment -- the start-up has a near unanimous buy recommendation assigned to it.