Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) delivers shareholders decent 52% return over 1 year, surging 8.0% in the last week alone

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) share price is up 52% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Confluent hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since the stock has added US$797m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Confluent wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Confluent's revenue grew by 45%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 52% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Confluent stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Confluent shareholders have gained 52% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 50% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Confluent has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

