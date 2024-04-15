Confluent Stock Has 26% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Analysts at Mizuho have become a bit less optimistic about Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT). On Monday, they lowered their price target on the data streaming company's shares from $38 to $36. However, that new target still represents a potential upside of 26% from the current price, and Mizuho maintained its buy rating on the stock.

A mixed bag

Confluent specializes in helping enterprises handle complex data streaming workloads using Apache Kafka, a popular open-source platform. While any company can install and run a Kafka installation, running the complex piece of software is not for the faint of heart.

Mizuho sees strong demand for Confluent's managed cloud Kafka platform, particularly related to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. It also believes that the large cost optimizations that enterprise clients have been making are now complete, which should take some pressure off Confluent's top line. Its revenue growth has been slowing in recent quarters, and management said it was expecting just 21% growth in the first quarter of 2024.

On the flip side, Mizuho noted that some deals are being pushed out, and that new customer growth is proving a challenge. Additionally, demand from the U.S. public sector appears to be weak, according to the analysts. While Mizuho remains in the bull camp on Confluent, it has tempered its expectations.

Is Confluent stock a buy?

As the company's growth rate slows, its bottom line should get more attention from investors. That's not a good thing. In 2023, Confluent posted a net loss of $443 million on revenue or $777 million. Its sales and marketing spending ate up a whopping 65% of revenue.

While the company produced positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter, for the full year, it booked a free-cash-flow loss of $124 million. While it is growing revenue swiftly, albeit at a slower pace than in the past, achieving that growth has come with a hefty price tag.

With Confluent trading for more than 11 times annual sales, investors should think long and hard before jumping into this pricey stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Confluent right now?

Before you buy stock in Confluent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Confluent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,321!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Confluent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Confluent Stock Has 26% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst was originally published by The Motley Fool