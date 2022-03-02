U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Confluera Named Four-Time Winner in the 2022 Globee Cyber Security Excellence Awards®

·3 min read

Company Recognized for Establishing the Cloud Extended Detection and Response (CxDR) Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera, the leading provider of next-generation cloud cyber attack detection and response, today announced that the company and its executives have been recognized in four categories of this year's Globee Cyber Security Excellence Awards.These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology experts and vendors that set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Confluera (PRNewsfoto/Confluera)
Confluera (PRNewsfoto/Confluera)

Confluera CEO, John Morgan, was recognized as a Gold Winner in the Executive of the Year Cloud/SaaS category for his outstanding leadership skills and industry expertise. The company's VP of Marketing, John Yun, was named a Gold Winner in the Cyber Marketing Executive of the Year category, while VP of Sales, Mukesh Singh, also won Gold for Sales Executive of the Year. Confluera was also awarded Bronze in the Startup of the Year Security Cloud/SaaS category for their role in establishing the Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) market.

Confluera has created a solution that protects cloud-native environments from modern cyber attacks. With unique real-time threat storyboarding capabilities, Confluera CxDR reduces the amount of noise and false alarms presented to security and SOC analysts while detecting and mitigating advanced attacks to provide more visibility into an organization's cloud attack surface.

"The cloud is an attractive and lucrative model for businesses of all sizes, as it can help streamline productivity, reduce costs and most importantly, it is simple for end-users to navigate," said John Morgan, CEO at Confluera. "At Confluera, our automated threat detection and response solutions are built to easily integrate into an organization's cloud environments, enabling them to securely adopt and scale their cloud infrastructure. Our team works tirelessly to help businesses stay ahead of the cloud security curve and we are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Globee Cyber Security Excellence Awards."

The Cyber Security Excellence Awards were judged by more than 50 industry experts from a wide spectrum of sectors and this year's winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in April.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera's storyboard technology automates cyber attack analysis making small and large security teams more efficient. The solution has unprecedented visibility of attacks in the cloud and modern application architectures, reveals threats in real-time, and will shut down advanced multistage attacks. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com.

Caroline Dobyns
Lumina Communications
410-353-5340
Caroline@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confluera-named-four-time-winner-in-the-2022-globee-cyber-security-excellence-awards-301493807.html

SOURCE Confluera

