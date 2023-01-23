Conformis, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Conformis, Inc.

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.



Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: Link Directly to Webcast

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

Date and Time: March 1, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Please register for the call. You can register any time starting now through the call.

Link to register: Registration Link

Registration in advance is encouraged. As part of the registration process, you can choose to be provided with the dial-in and PIN or to use the automated “Call Me” feature.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on March 1, 2023, to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.conformis.com . To receive future press releases via e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com .

Story continues

Contact

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@conformis.com

(781) 374-5598



