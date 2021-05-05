U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

ConforMIS, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Recommended Stories

  • Glaxo Defends Strategy in Face of Elliott Management Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s management defended the company’s strategy as the pharmaceutical giant comes under growing pressure to revive its fortunes after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took a stake.Speaking at Glaxo’s annual general meeting Wednesday, Chairman Jonathan Symonds said he understood investor skepticism, but said the company was now “doing the right things” and asked shareholders to judge it on the results. Glaxo is preparing to split in two next year, spinning off its consumer unit and leaving the remaining company focused on biopharma and vaccines.“We recognize there is much still to do,” Symonds said at the virtual AGM. We “understand skepticism given promises made in the past. But be in no doubt that we -- this board and this management team -- are determined to deliver.”Glaxo is in the middle of a turnaround effort led by Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, who has been in post since 2017. The company has lagged behind competitors, notably fellow British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, after it moved away from lucrative areas like oncology, which Walmsley has been trying to rebuild. Pressure on Glaxo to demonstrate successful change stepped up in recent weeks because of Elliott’s move to build a stake.While the activist hedge fund’s plans are unknown, investors and analysts have speculated it may push Glaxo to execute its split and strategy faster. The company is planning to set out the blueprint for the new business in June. Symonds reiterated Thursday that the dividend for the two new companies will be lower than the longstanding annual payout of 80 pence a share.The company has also come under fire for its absence on the Covid-19 vaccine effort. Glaxo decided early on to use its adjuvant technology -- substances used to enhance the immune response to vaccines -- to partner with other drugmakers in developing a shot, rather than creating its own. Symonds acknowledged at the meeting that it was “disappointing” its main partnership with Sanofi hasn’t moved as quickly as planned.Glaxo is still working with a number of companies to develop coronavirus shots that could be available later this year. The company is also awaiting emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its Covid-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotechnology Inc.It was “disappointing that the largest of those partnerships -- Sanofi -- was delayed,” Symonds said. “We intend to be competitive across a range of vaccine technologies, including mRNA, and we are well-placed to do this.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Reopening’ stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something

    In one of the more light-hearted moments of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Ajit Jain, vice chairman of Insurance Operations, was asked if he'd be willing to underwrite the insurance to cover Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to Mars, assuming Musk asked.

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.

  • Chip Shortage Gets Worse for Car Giant, With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.Industry FalloutIn response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Gold CEO Blasts ‘Hysterical’ Investors Chasing Quick Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are undermining the gold industry’s ability to grow by demanding a bigger share of profits from high prices, according to the CEO of the world’s second-largest producer.“Fund managers just bash the table and want money -- they’re not interested in this industry reinforcing its foundations,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview Wednesday. “Then they turn around and get hysterical when a host country demands returns.”While Toronto-based Barrick is returning a sizable chunk of earnings and divestment proceeds to shareholders, its shares are down about 3% this year. Bristow urged fund mangers to take a longer-term approach, with miners having to navigate tricky jurisdictions and geologies as well as gain the trust of politicians and populations at a time of rising environmental standards.It’s not the first time the investment community has resisted growth at times of high prices and earnings. Fund managers took some convincing on Barrick’s 2018 tie-up with Randgold Resources, which kicked off a flurry of deal making in the industry, Bristow said.That wave of consolidation has since stalled, “and all we’ve got from the market is ‘returns, returns, returns,’” the CEO said by phone from South Africa.Those calls are also heard by host nations, he said, some of which are now looking for a bigger slice of the mining windfall as prices of industrial metals such as copper surge to the highest levels in a decade.‘Irrational’ BehaviorCopper is benefiting from the global economic recovery and concerns that supply will struggle to keep up with demand growth driven by the clean-energy transformation. Gold, on the other hand, has gotten back toward $1,800 an ounce amid signs of inflationary pressures and weakness in the U.S. dollar.Bristow sees gold supported by “irrational” behavior in response to a pandemic-stressed global economy that threatens the value of paper money. The pandemic has also exacerbated economic inequalities as more vulnerable people lose their incomes and more secure people get wealthier, he said.Mining has a role to play in alleviating poverty and rebuilding economies and infrastructure, but it has to be acceptable to future generations, he said.“I’m cautioning people not to become too obsessed with stripping the industry out of its cash, and not allowing strengthened balanced sheets to be built and investments in the future,” he said. “Whether it’s exploration or deal making, it’s got to create value and you can’t create value as a mining executive if you don’t have support from the fund managers.”(Adds share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Jumps in Trading Debut After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The personal-care products brand Honest Co. jumped as much as 49% in its trading debut, delivering what co-founder Jessica Alba called a “pinch me moment” as well as a higher-profile platform for pitching wholesome products.The actress turned entrepreneur, whose stake in her decade-old venture could be worth as much as $128 million, said she has no plans to step back now that Honest has gone public.“I have three kids, I would say Honest is my fourth kid,” Alba said in an interview. “You should have products that you can trust and across the board we hit on all of those things that are very important to not just the millennials, but the younger generation that are driving really the consumer’s behavior to a more conscious life.”The company’s shares, which sold for $16 in its initial public offering, opened trading Wednesday at $21.22 and rose as high as $23.88.The shares were up 43% to $22.80 at 2:36 p.m in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company is valued at almost $2.5 billion.Honest and its existing stockholders raised $413 million in Tuesday’s share sale. The company offered 6.5 million shares, with more than 19 million shares sold by investors including private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.Alba’s StakeAlba, now the company’s chief creative officer, owns 5.65 million shares including options. She didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In a letter to potential investors in the company’s filings, Alba touted Honest’s commitment to healthy products. In addition to baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” traced her interest in healthy products to her own childhood ailments.“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” she said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”Target, AmazonFounded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.Alba has said she became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Sales GainLos Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020. Diapers and wipes accounted for 63% of last year’s sales.Honest is focused on growing its brands rather than acquiring new ones, Chief Executive Officer Nick Vlahos said in an interview Alba.“If there is an opportunity from a capability standpoint to look at something, that’s something that we would consider,” Vlahos said. “But to turn around and look at bringing in multiple brands under a portfolio, that’s not something that we’re focused strategically on.”Vlahos said he sees potential growth despites declining birth rates in the U.S. Honest appeals to the 3.7 million to 4 million millennial and Generation Z that become mothers every year, he said.“They care about sustainability as well as social responsibility,” he said. “And we’re kind of right at that sweet spot when it comes to that consumer segment.”Post-Pandemic SlipThe pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade, though. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The company’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.Alba compared the IPO and future plans for Honest to becoming a mother.“You put so much into your birth plan and essentially when you’re a mom and you have the kids then you understand, especially me after having three, that the real work is raising those kids,” she said in the interview. “That’s when you really getting started and that’s kind of how I feel today.”(Updates with Alba’s comments in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IPO Fever Heating up Arab Gulf National Oil Companies

    Middle Eastern national oils are heading to increased asset monetization, partly to reap the financial rewards of entering financial markets, locking in demand regions or to mitigate energy transition risks.

  • NYDIG CEO Explains How Latest Partnership Could Bring Bitcoin to 300M US Bank Accounts

    The latest in NYDIG’s year of institutional partnerships has perhaps the broadest potential for financial inclusion in Bitcoin yet.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes Millions in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared almost 40% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock jumped to $22.19 at 1:13 p.m. in New York after pricing the shares at $16, within its marketed range of $14 to $17. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $94 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $23 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.Rare ExampleThe Los Angeles-based company is now valued at $2 billion, or $2.36 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.The IPO marks an almost 250% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”(Updates value of Alba’s stake in second paragraph, value of company in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Breton Says Time to Fix ‘Naive’ Approach to Chip Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe was naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing to other regions and needs to redress the balance, the European Union’s top industry official said.Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said a global chip shortage that’s disrupting the car industry and supplies of electronic goods is proof that it’s time to act.“We want to come back to our former market share of production for the needs of our industry,” Breton said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Europe’s share of semiconductor manufacturing has dropped over the years because the region has been “too naive, too open,” he said.The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, laid out plans Wednesday to diversify supply chains and carry out regular sector reviews to tackle its lack of industrial independence in strategic areas including semiconductors.An analysis it published at the same time showed the region’s semiconductor supply chain is increasingly vulnerable to high barriers to entry in key industries, as well as trade tensions and a heavy reliance on Asian advanced chip manufacturing and U.S. chip design tools.The EU’s response should focus on clawing back design and production of semiconductors that power data processing, communication, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, the paper said.The commission plans to double chip production to at least 20% of world supply by 2030. Breton is trying to rally Europe’s leading chipmakers, research centers and more than a dozen EU governments behind the plans. At least 22 countries have already signed a letter of intent.The alliance will have to decide how to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips, which are smaller and more powerful than most that are currently manufactured in Europe, Breton said. Advances in manufacturing are measured in nanometers, or billionths of a meter, with smaller and smaller transistors crammed onto silicon wafers.In parallel, the EU will work on plans to produce the next generation of leading-edge chips by 2030. Officials are targeting production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.Uphill BattleProducing even 20nm chips will be a challenge for most European semiconductor companies, which have long outsourced production at that scale, said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, head of technology and geopolitics at think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung. He said the companies’ automotive and industrial customers may need to be willing to pay more for chips “made in the EU.”And not all European chip companies are keen to sign up to the EU’s plans. STMicroelectronics NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery told BFM TV on Tuesday his firm was unlikely to join the alliance.“If it’s about advanced technologies, we don’t have any reason to participate. That’s marginal to our activities,” said Chery.Europe once accounted for a big chunk of semiconductor manufacturing, but that’s collapsed from a global market share of around 44% in 1990 to closer to 10% today. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan account for about 60% of production, according to the Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association. European chip designers including NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG now outsource most production to TSMC and other foundry operators. The decline partly reflects the waning of Europe’s consumer technology sector, including the failure of Nokia Corp. and Ericsson AB’s once-popular mobile phones, according to Kleinhans.Now Europe’s auto industry has been hit hard by the global chip shortage. Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would halt output at German plants for several weeks due to a chip shortage, joining a growing list of manufacturers idling factories.While the EU’s semiconductor strategy is aimed at cutting reliance on foreign suppliers, its plan to go below 5 nanometers is so ambitious that the bloc will need help from those same players. Companies like TSMC have dedicated years of research and invested billions of dollars to develop their expertise.“We know that to go there, it will be better to do this with partners,” Breton said of the 2-nanometer goal. He said the strategy is like “going to the moon.”Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, has backed the EU’s plans. It’s already expanding 7nm production in Europe and is also considering building a state-of-the-art semiconductor foundry in the region. But the company has struggled to advance its manufacturing in recent years, and its CEO suggested last week the company would likely need hefty financial support from European governments to invest in the bloc’s strategy.An Intel spokesman pointed to companies in Asia that get roughly 40% of the costs of building a new factory subsidized by the state. A new factory costs at least $10 billion and it would need two of them in one location to take advantage of economies of scale, the spokesman said.(Updates with EU announcement from fourth paragraph, STMicro and analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum see strong inflows in latest week - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin and ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, posted strong inflows last week that saw investments in the sector hit $489 million, the largest since February, CoinShares weekly data showed on Tuesday. Bitcoin received the lion's share of investor inflows last week of $441.7 million, with $4.2 billion so far this year. The world's largest digital currency posted record weekly outflows the previous week.

  • Fed’s Hawks Join the Chorus Playing Down Worries Over Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereU.S. inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending that’s been authorized in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve officials said.“I think the risk of this scenario is remote,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday during a virtual conference hosted by the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College.Evans, a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, has long been among the U.S. central bank’s more dovish officials. But his message about the expected temporary nature of rising prices is widely shared at the Fed. It was echoed Wednesday by Boston’s Eric Rosengren and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester, who’ve in the past been more hawkish, as well as Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.”The hawks are now doves,” Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research LLC, said in an email.U.S. central bankers want to ensure investors and the U.S. public are not alarmed by higher inflation readings. They are playing down the risk of economic overheating that have been raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s ambitious spending plans.“Given that inflation has run low for so long, some increase in inflation expectations and actual inflation would be a welcome development,” said Mester, who expects inflation to rise above the Fed’s 2% goal this year before moving back down in 2022. “I wouldn’t consider the increase in inflation I expect this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the forward guidance on our policy rate,” she told the Boston Economic Club.Fed officials at their meeting last week held interest rates near zero and reaffirmed they would continue buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities a month until the economy had made “substantial further progress” toward their employment and inflation goals.Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference afterward that would take “some time.”MBS TaperRosengren said it was premature to focus on tapering, though the conditions might be met before the end of the year. And he sounded open to reducing MBS buying faster than Treasuries when the time comes.“I do think that as we think about tapering one of the things that we are going to have to think about is at what speed we taper the Treasuries versus the mortgage-backed securities,” he said in response to a question following a speech to the Boston College Carroll School of Management. “The mortgage market probably doesn’t need as much support now. And in fact, one of my financial stability concerns would be if the housing market gets too overheated.”In March, the FOMC published projections showing most officials didn’t expect to begin raising the central bank’s benchmark interest rate from its current near-zero level before 2024.The projections also showed expectations that inflation would remain at or slightly above 2% for the next three years, and the unemployment rate would gradually decline to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5% by the end of 2023.Bowman said some of those projections now appear outdated, with the recovery progressing more quickly than she had anticipated at the time they were published in March. The FOMC will issue updated projections when it next meets in mid-June. But she said that the the risk of inflation running persistently above the central bank’s 2% target “still seems small” despite an improving economic outlook.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Six Reasons Asia's Oil Refiners Aren't Going Away Anytime Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Predictions of peak oil and the impending demise of fossil fuels will hit Asian oil refiners especially hard. The region is home to three of the top four oil-guzzling nations, and more than a third of global crude processing capacity. Yet, Asian refiners are expanding at a breakneck pace, even building massive new plants designed to run for at least half a century.What is going on?After a century of powering the world’s vehicles, oil refiners are having to plan for an oil-free future in mobility as cars begin switching to batteries, ships burn natural gas, and innovation brings on other energy sources such as hydrogen. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts oil demand for transportation will peak as early as 2026.Yet, even as a slew of headlines announce oil major BP Plc selling its prized Alaskan fields or Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulling the plug on refineries from Louisiana to the Philippines, Asia’s big refineries are planning for a much longer transition. Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium, and the nation will end more than a century of U.S. dominance this year. And China’s capacity will continue climbing – to about 20 million barrels a day by 2025, from 17.4 million barrels at the end of 2020. India’s processing is also rising rapidly and could jump by more than half to 8 million barrels a day in the same time.“Asia is going to be the center of global activity and hence the choices that are being made in Asia about pioneering cleaner technology development, or not, are very important,” said Jeremy Bentham, vice president of global business environment at Royal Dutch Shell Group. “Economic development is going to be very Asian centered, hence the consumption of energy will be very Asian centered and hence then the opportunity to take a lead in deploying clean technologies is there.”Refiners have begun the long path of reinventing their business. There has been a flurry of announcements from processors in South Korea, China and India in the past few months about ‘net-zero’ targets, switching to hydrogen and capturing carbon. But behind those promises is a business model that will continue to rely for several decades on rising demand for traditional vehicle fuels and even faster growth in the use of petrochemicals and plastics.“Energy transition is happening in many ways already,” said Sushant Gupta, research director for Asia Pacific refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. “But in Asia, over the next two decades, we still see transport fuel demand. It will be slower, but will still be there.”Here, then, is a roadmap for Asian oil refiners to make it to 2100 by adapting their businesses in stages.1. Keep making gasolineGasoline and diesel for vehicles may be the first major product area to vanish from refineries, but it is unlikely to happen soon in Asia. About 3.5 million barrels per day of global capacity will be shuttered by the end of 2023 -- 1 million barrels more than has already been announced, industry consultant FGE predicts. But Asia’s big, new refineries have the advantage of modern facilities, located close to growing markets.Rongsheng Petrochemical Co.’s 800,000 barrels-a- day plant at Zhoushan became fully operational this year and will yield almost 30% transport fuels, mostly gasoline and diesel, and 70% petrochemicals. Hengli Petrochemical began operating its 400,000 barrels-a-day refinery in northeastern China in late 2018, which can produce almost 10 million tons annually of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. While Asian refiners produce more vehicle fuel, processors in the mature Western markets are likely to see demand peak sooner as automakers switch to electric propulsion. Already, Shell’s Convent Louisiana facility, three plants of Marathon Petroleum Corp. and two of Phillips 66 are being either shut down or converted into oil terminals or biofuel plants on concern that gasoline demand will never recover from the pandemic-induced slump. Shell announced on Tuesday an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery as it focuses on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals. Almost 80% of US refinery output on average is gasoline or middle distillates – a category that is mostly diesel, according to the IEA.“There will be closures and there will be the transformation of existing refineries to shift yields from transport fuels to petrochemicals,” Gupta said. Even so, he expects gasoline and diesel yields globally to drop by only 2.5%-3% by 2040.Some fuel markets will last longer than others. While natural gas and alternatives are becoming increasingly important fuels for big ships, it will take decades to wean the armadas of ferries, fishing vessels and small craft off marine diesel. And jet kerosene will probably remain the only viable propulsion for large aircraft until well into the second half of the century.2. Produce more plasticShifting more capacity to plastics and polymers can be done relatively easily using existing plants. Petrochemicals will account for more than a third of global oil demand growth to 2030 and nearly half through 2050, the International Energy Agency predicts.Even if the drive to eliminate single-use plastics revives in a post-Covid world, the demand for other petrochemical products, which include everything from water pipes to nail polish, is predicted to keep rising. Asia’s expanding middle class will drive demand for consumer goods and plastics used in buildings and packaging. Ironically, even manufacturers of autos and airplanes will use more plastic as they strive to lighten vehicles to meet emissions standards, according to FGE.The overall result is that global plastics consumption will rise more than 60% to close to 600 million tons by 2050 from 2019 levels, requiring refiners to produce an additional 7 million barrels a day in feedstock, FGE said.“Petrochemicals will become the new base-load for oil demand, driven by economic growth and rising consumption especially in emerging markets,” Goldman Sachs said last month.China, the biggest market, is leading the transition. The country’s new mega refineries can convert as much as half of their crude oil into petrochemicals, way more than the traditional 10%-15% yield for most processors.In South Korea, home to three of the world’s 10 biggest refining complexes, four new steam crackers will come onstream over the next 4-5 years to make ethylene, the building block for plastics, according to Gupta. India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns the world’s biggest refining complex, plans to replace sales of road fuels like diesel and gasoline, eventually producing only jet fuel and petrochemicals, as part of a plan to reach net zero by 2035. Rival Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s biggest refiner, aims to double petrochemicals output from its nine refineries.3. Switch to hydrogenEventually, markets for traditional transportation fuel will dry up and refiners have already started working on replacements. Perhaps the most promising from the point of view of their traditional business model is hydrogen, which, like gasoline, is a combustible, storable and transportable fuel that could power vehicles of all sizes and types.“Hydrogen is the ultimate green option,” said to S.S.V. Ramakumar, director for research and development at Indian Oil, which is running a pilot project in New Delhi to power buses using hydrogen spiked with natural gas. “But there is a journey for hydrogen to make to attain that status of mainstream energy source.”China’s biggest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, touted the gas in a recent broadcast on state television, and the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top planning body, selected it as one of the nation’s “future industries.” Sinopec has about 27 pilot hydrogen refueling stations and plans to expand the network to around 1,000 by 2025.“In some cases it will be hydrogen as a gas or liquefied form, and in some cases people are looking at carriers of hydrogen like ammonia, potentially as a fuel for marine,” said Shell’s Bentham.Refiners are already among the biggest hydrogen producers because they use it to remove sulfur from fuels and to maximize production of gasoline and other lighter fuels. With less gasoline needed, some of that hydrogen can be diverted. But current production of the gas is largely powered using fossil sources, with every kilogram of hydrogen producing about 10 kilograms of CO2, according to Ramakumar.Like most companies studying hydrogen, Indian Oil is banking on eventually using electricity from wind, solar and hydro power to make carbon-free hydrogen by electrolysis, but it’s also looking at making the fuel from compressed biogas.Whatever the production method, the cost of making hydrogen needs to drop substantially if it’s to compete commercially with natural gas. That may mean finding places with cheap renewable energy, such as Chile and Saudi Arabia, or relying on improved technology. Under India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission roadmap, the country could use renewables to make some of the world’s cheapest hydrogen, according to BloombergNEF.4. Make biofuelsHydrogen isn’t the only option. An alternative popular in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia that produce palm oil, is to adapt refineries to produce biofuels. “There are limitations to the amount of vegetation and land available for developing those kinds of fuels, but they are there and they will play a role,” said Shell’s Bentham.Indonesia, the world’s largest palm-oil producer, is planning to produce more biofuels at existing petroleum refineries and also set up dedicated refineries to turn palm oil into biodiesel. It increased the required blend of palm biodiesel to 30% last year. Marathon Petroleum Corp., the largest U.S. refiner, is converting a plant in Dickinson, North Dakota, to make renewable diesel, while Phillips 66’s Rodeo refinery near San Francisco will make fuel from used cooking oil and other fats. Refiners in Asia and across the globe are also investing in a host of technologies in renewables, energy storage and other alternative fuels. Indian Oil is evaluating prototype batteries based on aluminum-air technology with Israeli startup Phinergy. Trials could take six months to a year and, if successful, would lead eventually to a gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility, Ramakumar said.5. Capture carbonEven with the switch to plastics and hydrogen, refineries and the fuels they make will still produce greenhouse gases, so a third part of the plan has to include ways to capture those gases and store or reuse them. The methods to do this have generally been too expensive to be commercial, but rising penalties for CO2 emissions and increased spending on technology are likely to balance the equation.China’s Sinopec aims to have a 1 million ton carbon capture project running by 2025, while Indian Oil plans to turn carbon monoxide and CO2 into ethanol at its Panipat refinery. To get the technology to work, some companies are teaming up with innovative startups. South Korea’s biggest refiner, SK Innovation Co., has joined a carbon capture and storage research project led by Norway-based Sintec.6. Get it rightThe speedy adoption of technologies such as electric vehicles is causing the biggest shock to the oil industry in half a century and navigating a way through the changes that have already begun won’t be easy. There are likely to be far fewer oil refineries in the second half of the century and the ones that survive will need to adapt rapidly and embrace new markets and new production systems. “Refiners can no longer ignore these emerging technologies and no longer can they just rely on traditional refining,” WoodMac’s Gupta said. “Non-conventional ways will become more conventional.”(Adds detail on Shell refinery sale in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers

    The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and other Taiwanese firms to prioritise the needs of U.S. automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event on Tuesday that longer term, increased investment was needed to produce more semiconductors in the United States and that other critical supply chains needed re-shoring, including to allied countries.