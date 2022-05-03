U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

Congenica Appoints Dr. Tom Barber as Chief Scientific Officer

Congenica
·2 min read
Congenica
Congenica

Congenica Appoints Dr. Tom Barber as Chief Scientific Officer

Cambridge, United Kingdom – 3rd May 2022 - Congenica, a digital health company that enables precision medicine through its world-leading diagnostic decision support platform for genomic data, announces the appointment of Dr. Tom Barber as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Barber will lead the development and delivery of Congenica’s scientific and clinical vision to become the global leader in genome annotation and clinical interpretation for screening, diagnosing and treating human disease.

Dr. Barber has more than twenty years of experience working in the health care industry with extensive leadership experience in Pharma, LifeSciences and Healthcare IT. Most recently he served as Chief Scientific Officer at LifeOmic, where he was responsible for preclinical and clinical research. Prior to that, Dr Barber established Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) at Eli Lilly to identify preclinical and clinical models for personalised medicine in oncology, diabetes, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease. He then moved to Beckman Coulter, where he developed solutions for automated NGS sample preparation and assisted in the design and implementation of a strategic initiative aimed at developing a comprehensive sample-to-answer solution for research and clinical NGS.

On his appointment, Dr. Tom Barber commented: “Congenica is a clear leader in the analysis of genomic information, and its rapid advancements, particularly in AI-powered analysis, are exciting. I look forward to helping further the company’s mission to provide life-changing answers for patients and their families affected by genetic diseases, including cancer, throughout the world.

Andy Richards, Executive Chairman, Congenica, said: “Tom has had an extensive and illustrious career in the genetic basis of inherited disease and cancer, which will support Congenica as we continue to advance our genomic analysis technology. We warmly welcome him to the team and look forward to utilising his US and international expertise.”

Ends

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica’s world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive preconception and pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com.

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Becky Lamont, Marketing Communications Manager

Email: rebecca.lamont@congenica.com


