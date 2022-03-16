U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Congenica to Provide Tertiary Analysis for Whole Genome Sequencing for Hong Kong Genome Project

Congenica
·2 min read
Congenica
Congenica

Congenica to Provide Tertiary Analysis for Whole Genome Sequencing for Hong Kong Genome Project

Cambridge, United Kingdom – 16 March 2022 - Congenica, the digital health company enabling rapid and accurate analysis of complex genomic data to transform people’s lives, today announces that it has been selected to provide tertiary analysis for whole genome sequencing services for the Hong Kong Genome Project (HKGP), the first large-scale genome sequencing initiative in Hong Kong.

The HKGP, being implemented by the Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI) and funded by the HKSAR Government, serves as a catalyst for Hong Kong to establish a genome database of the local population, testing infrastructure and talent pool, all of which will facilitate clinical applications of genomic medicine and scientific research to benefit patients and their families.

To support the pilot phase of HKGP, Congenica will provide its clinical decision support platform for the tertiary analysis of 5,000 genome sequences in order to identify disease-causing variants within the DNA of HKGP’s participants and their family members who are affected by undiagnosed diseases and hereditary cancer. Employing AI and automation for highest efficiency and diagnostic yield, the Congenica platform is chosen for its clinical utility and ability to support whole genome data analysis at scale.

Kamraan Shariff, Chief Business Development Officer of Congenica, said, “The service contract awarded by HKGI highlights the growing international recognition of the power of our platform, particularly for large-scale whole genome analyses. This builds on our role as the exclusive clinical decision support platform and sole provider of genomic data analysis for rare disease cases in the UK Genomic Medicine Service, the world's first health system to provide whole genome sequencing to patients at a national level. We are proud to have been selected by HKGI and share their ultimate goal of delivering more precise diagnoses and more effective treatments for patients.”

**ENDS**

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica’s world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive preconception and pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com.

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Becky Lamont, Marketing Communications Manager

Email: rebecca.lamont@congenica.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Angela Gray, David Daley

Email: Congenica@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 570


Please click HERE for press release in Mandarin.


