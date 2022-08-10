Congrès mondial acadien 2024: Government of Canada provides $4.6 million

Thousands will gather in southwestern Nova Scotia to celebrate and showcase Acadian culture and communities

PUBNICO, NS, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced that the Government of Canada is providing $4.6 million to help organize the next Congrès mondial acadien (Acadian World Congress—CMA). The seventh CMA will be held August 10 to 18, 2024, in the Acadian regions of Clare and Argyle in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The CMA is an international gathering for Acadian culture that helps consolidate the ties between Acadian communities from all over the world, preserving and celebrating their language, culture and history. Every five years, the CMA is an opportunity for host municipalities to showcase their corner of the country. We estimate that the economic benefits generated will be $25 million in southwestern Nova Scotia and the province as a whole.

To support this major event in the region, Canadian Heritage is providing $2.8 million through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will provide a non-repayable contribution of $1.8 million through the Innovative Communities Fund.

Additional funding includes $2.5 million from Nova Scotia's Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie. The municipalities of Argyle and Clare will each invest $250,000.

All funds provided will be used to promote and organize the CMA.

Quotes

"As an Acadian, it is a great honour to announce that the Government of Canada will financially support the organization of the next Congrès mondial acadien. In 2019, I witnessed this gathering's contribution to the development of Francophone and Acadian communities, and to economic development and the tourism sector. The 2024 CMA will be a memorable event for the thousands of participants who will come from the four corners of the world to celebrate Acadian culture and highlight the richness, vitality and many achievements of the Acadian people."

— The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Southwestern Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians, Francophones and Francophiles from around the world for Congrès mondial acadien 2024. We are excited to bring together this vibrant community for extraordinary displays of pride and cultural spirit. The Province of Nova Scotia is proud to be a supporting partner for this important event, which will celebrate our unique Acadian culture, introduce visitors to all that Nova Scotia has to offer, and bring important benefits to the local economy."

— The Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, Minister of the Public Service Commission and Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services

"This funding will allow us to create unforgettable experiences that will rekindle the pride of belonging to the Acadian people among participants in the Congrès mondial acadien 2024. The hosting of this major event will also bring significant economic and cultural benefits to the Southwest Nova Scotia region, its artists, organizations and businesses for years to come."

— Allister Surette, President of the Organizing Committee, Congrès mondial acadien 2024

"The Congrès mondial acadien is an international event that allows people to discover different parts of Acadie and brings countless benefits to the host communities. It is also a celebration of Acadian pride and an opportunity for our people to define their future. The Société Nationale de l'Acadie, whose mission is to ensure the sustainability of the Congrès mondial acadien, is grateful for the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2024 event."

— Martin Théberge, President, Société Nationale de l'Acadie

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that the Municipality of the District of Clare supports the 2024 Congrès mondial acadien in the region of Southwest Nova Scotia, in conjunction with our fellow host, the Municipality of the District of Argyle. We are already beginning to feel the fruitful impact of this large-scale celebration on the tourism, economic and cultural sectors of our region and of Nova Scotia as a whole. In addition to its ongoing investments in municipal infrastructure, the Municipality of the District of Clare has committed $250,000 towards the upcoming Congrès mondial acadien. We look forward to welcoming you in 2024!"

— Yvon LeBlanc, Reeve, Municipality of Clare

"We are a proud financial and community partner in supporting the Congrès mondial acadien 2024. The Municipality of Argyle has committed $250,000 in contributions to support this incredible event. Along with our municipal neighbors in Clare, we are excited to host Acadians from all over the world to our corner and are confident that both communities will open their homes and their hearts to our friends that share a common thread. We are happy to support the CMA 2024 organization that will surely ensure that visitors will remember the hospitality displayed by our region."

— Danny Muise, Reeve, Municipality of Argyle

Quick Facts

The Congrès mondial acadien is an international gathering of Acadian culture. It is held every five years in a different community.

The first CMA was held in southeastern New Brunswick in 1994. Other CMAs have been held in Louisiana (1999), Nova Scotia (2004), the Acadian Peninsula (2009), Acadia Lands and Forests (2014), and the southeastern regions of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island (2019).

The host regions for the seventh CMA are communities located approximately 300 kilometres from Halifax.

The Société Nationale de l'Acadie has ensured the continuity of the CMA since 2001.

The Organizing Committee of the Congrès mondial acadien 2024 is chaired by Allister Surette, President and Vice-Chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne.

The Strategic Fund sub-component of Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program supports the vitality of official-language minority communities through major projects and strategic initiatives.

The Innovative Communities Fund supports initiatives that lead to long-term jobs and a stronger local economy in Atlantic Canada. Through the Fund, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency supports community-based projects, including those led by non-profit organizations in official-language minority communities.

