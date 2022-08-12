Congratulations to 1,640 successful CFE writers: CPA Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, 1,640 individuals received the wonderful news that they passed the profession's Common Final Examination (CFE) in May. Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) congratulates these successful writers as the CFE represents an important milestone on their journey to join the profession.

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CNW Group/CPA Canada) (CNW Group/CPA Canada)

"Be proud of your accomplishment as the profession offers endless career possibilities," says Pamela Steer, CPA Canada's president and CEO. "This is an exciting time to become a CPA with issues such as sustainability, data governance and technology creating new opportunities for professional accountants to excel."

The three-day CFE is an important part of the profession's certification process and is designed to assess the knowledge, skills and judgement of the candidates. The CPA profession requires individuals to demonstrate a full range of skills and competencies gained through education, examinations and work experience.

In addition to celebrating the achievements of all the successful writers, traditionally, the profession also recognizes the CFE writers who achieved the highest standings on the exam. This spring's top writer was Lixian Cao, of KPMG LLP in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Cao was the recipient of the May 2022 Governor General's Gold Medal Award and a $5,000 cash prize.

Cao says: "I'm very excited and extremely honoured to receive this award. Gratitude to every single person who has supported me along the way."

Regional gold medals and cash prizes of $2,500 for achieving the highest standing in that part of the country go to:

Atlantic Canada – Daphne Ward, of Newfound Mechanical Ltd. in St. John's, NL

Ontario – Melanie Jagroop, of Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. in Mississauga, ON

James (Jake) Pamic, of Canadian Payments Association in Ottawa, ON

Quebec – Julie Charbonneau Carruthers, of Deloitte S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.l. in Montreal, QC

Story continues

For a complete list of honour roll members, please visit cpacanada.ca/CFEHonourRollList .

About Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

SOURCE CPA Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/12/c7601.html