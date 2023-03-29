U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.39
    +42.12 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,626.72
    +232.47 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.46
    +155.38 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.46
    +12.83 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.50
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6300
    +1.7550 (+1.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,290.89
    +1,382.56 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.50
    +15.53 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers

AP Finance
·2 min read
FILE - A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. U.S. Senate and House members proposed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year. The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senate and House members proposed a new no-fly list for unruly passengers on Wednesday, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year.

The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members.

It would be separate from the current FBI-run no-fly list, which is intended to prevent people suspected of terrorism ties from boarding planes.

The number of incidents involving unruly passengers dropped sharply last year after a judge struck down a federal requirement to wear masks on planes. However, incidents serious enough to be investigated by federal officials remained more than five times higher than before the pandemic.

“The violent incidents have not stopped,” Cher Taylor, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant who said she witnessed a passenger attack another in 2021 in Miami and walk away before police arrived, said during a news conference outside the Capitol. “Strong penalties are needed to curb violent and unacceptable behavior. Bad behavior should not fly.”

Civil libertarians vowed to oppose the measure. They say the FBI no-fly list is not transparent and unfairly targets people of color, and the new list would have the same problems. They also say that the Federal Aviation is cracking down on bad behavior, and that reports of unruly passengers are declining.

“If Congress wants to further reduce air-rage incidents on aircraft, it should look at forcing the airlines to make flying a less miserable experience,” said Jay Stanley, a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union.

The new measure was introduced by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn.

Similar legislation failed to get a hearing in Congress last year. Supporters hope their chances have improved because of high-profile incidents like that involving a passenger who stabbed at a flight attendant with a broken-off spoon this month.

Individual airlines maintain lists of passengers they have banned but resist sharing names with other airlines, partly out of fear they could violate laws against cooperation among competing carriers.

Recommended Stories

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in RestructuringAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain i

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • $263 million offered for Gulf oil under climate compromise

    Oil companies offered a combined $264 million for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. The auction was the first in the Gulf in more than a year and drew interest from industry giants including ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron. It could further test the loyalty of environmentalists and young voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but were frustrated by this month's approval of the huge Willow drilling project in northern Alaska.

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in RestructuringOne of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.A legal fight is halting roughly 400,000 barrels a day of I

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?

  • Many parties to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure, Fed regulator tells Congress

    (Reuters) -Silicon Valley Bank executives, supervisors at the Federal Reserve and the regulatory system all failed when considering the collapsed U.S. lender, the Fed's top bank oversight official told a Congressional hearing on Wednesday. "I think that any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed," Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Congress in the second day of hearings on SVB's failure.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Italy PM's party presents bill to split retail and investment banks

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party has presented a bill in parliament to separate retail and investment banks in a move that, if approved, would force a radical overhaul of the country's banking sector. The proposal by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party comes in the wake of the collapse of U.S. tech lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by banking rival UBS, which raised fears of systemic stress that could lead to more bank failures. The draft law, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, would give banks 12 months to reorganise their operations and choose between commercial and financial investment activities.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • China's US$1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund chooses Hong Kong for first global advisory council meeting outside mainland: sources

    China Investment Corp (CIC), the nation's US$1.35 trillion wealth fund, plans to assemble its global advisers in Hong Kong later this year for their first meeting outside mainland China since the council was established 14 years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting of CIC's International Advisory Council in the city is slated for the second half of the year, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The council - whose 12 curren

  • Italy Wants to Ban Lab-Grown Meat to Protect Culinary Heritage

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government introduced a draft law that, if approved, will ban the production and sale of cultivated food and meat.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks“We are proud to be the first nation in the world to stop this decadence,” sa

  • Poll: Cut federal spending — but not big-ticket programs

    In the federal budget standoff, the majority of U.S. adults are asking lawmakers to pull off the impossible: Cut the overall size of government, but also devote more money to the most popular and expensive programs. Six in 10 U.S. adults say the government spends too much money. At stake is the full faith and credit of the federal government, which could default on its obligations unless there is a deal this summer to raise or suspend the limit on the government's borrowing authority.