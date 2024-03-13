Congress could ban TikTok. Here’s how Florida House members just voted.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. — unless the company changes ownership.

The measure, which is called the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, would require ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to either sell or otherwise divest itself of ownership in TikTok within about six months of the bill’s signing. If it doesn’t do so, the bill would create harsh penalties for companies that provide internet hosting services to TikTok in the U.S. or offer it in app stores.

The Senate has yet to take up the measure, but President Joe Biden has said he would sign it.

For years, U.S. officials have warned that TikTok could be weaponized by the Chinese government to spy on U.S. citizens. In 2023, the Biden administration banned TikTok from being downloaded to government phones. ByteDance says it is not controlled by its country’s government.

Last week, TikTok sent out an alert to users warning about what it characterized as a “total ban of TikTok.” Florida lawmakers were inundated with calls — many from children. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents Manatee County and part of Hillsborough, said some callers threatened self-harm if TikTok were to go away, a spokesperson for the Republican said.

Kathy Castor, a Democrat who represents parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas, is a co-sponsor of the measure. She voted yes Wednesday.

“TikTok gathers massive amounts of personal data that can be used to target, surveil and manipulate Americans,” she said in a statement. “This is an urgent national security issue, and this bipartisan bill is intended to address that threat.”

But while support for the measure was bipartisan, so was opposition.

Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress at 27, voted no. So did the conservative Republican Matt Gaetz.

“This legislation is an infringement of our constitutional right to freedom of speech that also places a nearly impossible condition for the app to be sold within six months or less — it’s unrealistic,” Frost said in a statement. “This bill does not solve our data privacy problems and harms innocent users whose very livelihood and existence is supported by this app. Count me out.”

The bill passed 365-62.

Here’s how Florida lawmakers voted.

District 1: Matt Gaetz (R): No

District 2: Neal Dunn (R): Yes

District 3: Kat Cammack (R): Yes

District 4: Aaron Bean (R): Yes

District 5: John Rutherford (R): Yes

District 6: Michael Waltz (R): Yes

District 7: Cory Mills (R): Yes

District 8: Bill Posey (R): Yes

District 9: Darren Soto (D): Yes

District 10: Maxwell Frost (D): No

District 11: Daniel Webster (R): Yes

District 12: Gus Bilirakis (R): Yes

District 13: Anna Paulina Luna (R): Yes

District 14: Kathy Castor (D): Yes

District 15: Laurel Lee (R): Yes

District 16: Vern Buchanan (R): Yes

District 17: Greg Steube (R): No

District 18: Scott Franklin (R): Yes

District 19: Byron Donalds (R): Yes

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D): Yes

District 21: Brian Mast (R): Yes

District 22: Lois Frankel (D): Not voting

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (D): Yes

District 24: Frederica Wilson (D): Yes

District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D): Yes

District 26: Mario Diaz-Balart (R): Yes

District 27: Maria Elvira Salazar (R): Yes

District 28: Carlos Gimenez (R): Yes

This is a breaking news story that may be updated.