Congress Gets a Lesson in MMT Even as Deficit Nears $1 Trillion

As America’s fiscal deficit nears $1 trillion for the first time since the financial crisis, the House Budget Committee will meet in Washington on Wednesday seeking answers to a crucial question: Does it pose a clear and present danger to the economy?

Financial markets are saying, not really. The U.S. government can borrow 10-year money at about 1.8%, a historically low level, even after almost three years of widening budget shortfalls under President Donald Trump.

That’s encouraged Democrats aiming to challenge Trump in next year’s presidential election, especially Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, to advance proposals that could widen it some more -- like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.

In a pre-hearing report, the Democratic majority on the committee said economists have had to reassess the effects of large deficits, which were previously reckoned to push borrowing costs higher. “Interest rates have instead steadily declined to record lows even as the debt has soared to near-record highs,” it said.

More Room

At least two of the expert witnesses set to testify at the hearing played a key part in the rethink. Olivier Blanchard, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, argues that in a low-rates era there’s more room to spend money on social programs without fear of inflation or flight from bond markets.

Randall Wray, a professor at Bard College, is one of the leading advocates of Modern Monetary Theory -- an emerging school of thought that says countries like the U.S., which borrow in their own currency, can pursue growth through deficit-spending so long as prices are under control.

MMT has won converts, but there’s been a backlash too -- with heavyweights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to billionaire Warren Buffett denouncing it.

MMT on Trial?

As debate raged over MMT earlier this year, Republicans called for a hearing to condemn it as dangerous. GOP lawmakers on the budget committee said this week that MMT would likely be a “central theme” of Wednesday’s session.

In a press release, they called MMT “a convenient theory” for politicians determined to spend trillions, and quoted Democrat-leaning economists including Paul Krugman and Larry Summers slamming the doctrine.

The Republican statement made no mention of the current U.S. deficit.

The Democratic version blamed GOP-backed “tax cuts for the wealthy,” saying they added to the budget shortfall without delivering a “meaningful boost” to investment or the economy.

Beyond that critique, the Democrats’ argument seesawed between portraying deficits as harmless or even potentially benign for now, and warning of the “critical and unsustainable fiscal challenge” the U.S. faces in the longer run, as the population gets older and the cost of health care rises.

