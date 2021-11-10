U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,651.26
    -33.99 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.37
    -206.61 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,635.75
    -250.79 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,390.90
    -36.39 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -2.96 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    +20.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0113 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    -0.0149 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8790
    +0.9990 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,579.70
    -1,655.43 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,610.69
    -23.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a side-step on the way to a fossil-free future? Register now for our webinar on 11/17 at 2PM ET

Congress mandates anti-drunk driving technology for cars

Devindra Hardawar
·2 min read

Congress is making its biggest push ever to stop drunk driving with President Biden's huge infrastructure bill. As we previously reported, one of the provisions included a mandate for anti-drunk driving technology in new cars. Now, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has passed Congress with the measure intact, Autoblog (AP) reports, and it's expected to be signed by the President soon. As part of the legislation, carmakers will have to include technology to detect and stop drunk drivers by as early as 2026.

First, though, the Department of Transportation will have to determine the best solution to curtail intoxicated drunk driving. Specifically, the bill requires something that will “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.” That sounds similar to infrared camera solutions already used today by GM, Nissan and others, Sam Abuelsamid, principal mobility analyst for Guidehouse Insights, tells the AP. It goes without saying that we'd need something more advanced than breathalyzers, which are already used as a punishment for convicted drunken drivers.

Around 10,000 people die every year in the US from drunk driving accidents, the NHTSA says. Now that we have smarter sensors and plenty of camera technology to monitor driver behavior, it makes sense to explore solutions that could help prevent those sorts of accidents. Within a decade, it should feel as commonplace as seatbelts.

The infrastructure bill also includes other safety measures, like rear seat reminders that could notify parents about children left in carseats. Additionally, Congress will also require automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings, features that many new cars already offer. It's unclear when true self-driving cars will be a reality, but until then, at least human drivers can look forward to more ways to prevent accidents.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Valve's Steam Deck won't ship until 2022

    Valve has delayed the launch of its Steam Deck handheld PC to the start of 2022.

  • Toya Johnson Catches Her Daughter Reign Cutting Off Her Hair

    Kids do the darndest things and in this week's episode, Toya Johnson's youngest daughter, Reign Rushing, definitely takes the cake!

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • White House Says It Isn’t Considering Enbridge Pipeline Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House pledged to discuss a key pipeline that carries Canadian crude through Michigan with the northern neighbor, stressing the U.S. isn’t considering a shutdown of the conduit the state’s governor wants shuttered. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Canadian and U.S. governments will “engage constructively” on the future of En

  • Luminar Soars On Nvidia Deal To Bring Self-Driving Cars To Market By 2024

    The laser deal could speed up the development of driverless vehicles. Luminar stock skyrocketed before paring gains.

  • Luminar stock surges following self-driving car partnership with Nvidia

    Yahoo Technology Editor Daniel Howley talks about the partnership between Luminar and Nvidia to develop autonomous vehicle technology.

  • Tesla was traveling at high speed before fatal Florida crash -NTSB

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into two trees and caught fire, according to a preliminary https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/HWY21FH011.aspxreport. The crash occurred on a residential street with a 30-mile per hour speed limit and resulted in the deaths of the 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger. The NTSB said it recovered about 5 seconds of pre-crash and crash data from the vehicle's event data recorder (EDR).

  • Rivian and Its IPO: What to Know About the EV Startup

    The electric-vehicle maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, is expected to go public Wednesday valued at more than $70 billion.

  • Hertz CEO on Tesla deal: We want to lead the adoption of electric vehicles

    New Hertz CEO Mark Fields chats Tesla with Yahoo Finance as the rental car giant returns to the stock market.

  • Rivian Shares Surge in Largest U.S. IPO Since 2014

    Shares of Rivian Automotive, whose backers include Amazon and Ford, jumped by more than a third in their market debut, the latest indication of the strong investor interest in the electric-vehicle market.

  • Why C-V2X Technology Is the Safety Solution Pedestrians Need

    Whether headed to work, school, the bus stop or to exercise, walking is a part of most people’s daily lives, making most everyone a pedestrian. In 2019 alone, 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traff...

  • Rivian Automotive stock soars in trading debut, in the largest IPO of the year

    Rivian Automotive Inc. goes public on Wednesday in the largest initial public offering of the year and the seventh largest U.S. IPO by offer size in nearly 30 years.

  • EVgo expands partnership with Uber, growing EV charging network with GM

    EVgo Inc., owner and operator of a charging network for electric vehicles, is expanding its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber’s platform. The Los Angeles-based company also is expanding its partnership with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to build more EV charging stalls across the country. Under its deal with Uber Technologies Inc., EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is offering new discounts and benefits for Uber drivers, including pricing based on their Uber Pro status.

  • Switching to electric cars won't solve climate crisis, transport alliance warns

    The group believes shifting more journeys to existing greener forms of transport has greater benefits.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Flagship New EV Looms?

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • Factbox-Five ways newly public EV startup Rivian compares with Tesla

    Rivian Automotive Inc made its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday after raising nearly $12 billion in an upsized offer that made it one of the largest ever initial public offerings. Like other electric vehicle startups, Rivian aims to ride the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles to a position that rivals market leader Tesla Inc. While further back on the growth curve than Tesla and its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, here are five areas where the Irvine, California-based Rivian and CEO R.J. Scaringe compare with the EV market leader.

  • $70 million private jet service facility planned for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

    Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., one of the world’s leading private jet manufacturers, has chosen Mesa as a destination to build its West Coast maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. The company's president explains why Mesa was picked.

  • Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to 27 aircraft in October

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday that deliveries fell to 27 airplanes in October while its 787 remains sidelined, but the U.S. planemaker seized on strong air cargo demand by winning an order for two 777 freighters for Maersk's Star Air. October's deliveries were eight fewer than in September but 14 more than in October last year, according to closely watched company data released on Tuesday. Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and its 737 MAX are integral to the company's ability to rebound from the pandemic and a safety scandal caused by two fatal crashes.

  • Tucker Proves He’s Completely Ignorant of History With Buttigieg Attack

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson joined in on the right-wing mockery of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday night, gleefully calling Buttigieg one of the “dumbest people in the world” for saying “racism” was reflected in the design decisions of New York roads.In the process, Carlson proved his own apparent ignorance of the historical example Buttigieg was citing.During a Monday press conference touting the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the transp

  • U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 million to Hyundai whistleblower

    The U.S. government's auto safety regulator announced Tuesday it would award over $24 million to a former Hyundai employee who reported key information about safety defects.Why it matters: Engineer Kim Gwang-ho provided evidence that Hyundai and sister company Kia were hiding a design flaw that was causing engines to seize and catch fire, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represents Kim.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's the first time t