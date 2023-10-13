Congress Street Starbucks, set in landmark building, to close

Oct. 13—The Congress Street Starbucks, located in one of Portland's most historic buildings, is set to close in early November.

A company spokesperson told the Press Herald that the store is closing Nov. 5 and all employees have been offered jobs elsewhere.

"As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our business to ensure a healthy store portfolio. After careful consideration, we have deemed it necessary to close our store in Portland, ME," said a statement from the company. "We've enjoyed serving the community at this location and are committed to continuing to do so at our other stores in the area."

The store, one of four in Portland, is located in the historic Hay Building at the junction of Congress and Free streets. Designed by architect Charles Quincy Clapp, the building is one of the most distinctive in the city with a narrow, three-story flatiron construction. Built in 1826, it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Hay's Pharmacy opened in 1841 on the ground floor and occupied that space for decades.

Last year, Starbucks closed another Portland location on Middle Street after that shop voted to unionize.