U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.52
    -0.84 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0115 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8520
    -0.9850 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,532.96
    -1,474.98 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.07
    -27.28 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Congress could unveil a unity bill on lawmaker stock trading in just weeks, key senator says

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
·4 min read

After an initial flurry of momentum, efforts to ban members of Congress from trading stocks have slowed as many lawmakers agree on the need to ban trades but haven't settled yet on the details.

Now as concerns mount that time may be running out, a key figure in the talks tells Yahoo Finance that a unity bill could come soon as lawmakers gradually move towards a consensus. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance Presents, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said around a dozen lawmakers are negotiating a draft bill and that a final one will be introduced "at some point in the next few weeks."

If the lawmakers actually deliver a proposal, it would mark a major step forward in the efforts to reform the relationship between lawmakers and Wall Street after a series of scandals in recent years have raised questions over whether lawmakers should trade stocks given their knowledge of non-public information.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Gillibrand suggested lawmakers have come closer to agreeing on one of the issues — how lawmakers can putt their money into blind trusts.

“We are going to create some provisions for people who come into Congress owning certain portfolios, that they can hold them in blind trust,” she said. “That's probably going to be the outcome.”

She added that cryptocurrency trading would be banned, according to the most recent draft of the unity bill, and for all securities "we would allow people to own what they own, but they would have to put it behind a blind trust."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) arrives for a Senate Armed Services Committee about the Department of the Navy review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is one of the negotiators on a possible bill to ban lawmaker stock trading. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

That approach would be similar to some of the current public proposals. One of the most aggressive plans — from Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) — allows lawmakers to move an existing asset into a blind trust without divesting it. Kelly himself has noted that he personally has gone further.

“Before I was sworn in, I took steps to put my assets in a qualified blind trust, not only can I not make trades, I don't even know what's in there,” he told Yahoo Finance in January. “The same thing is true for Senator Ossoff.”

Some advocates say this distinction is important, arguing a blind trust isn’t blind if you know the assets it holds.

“Placing individual assets into a qualified blind trust, absent a requirement to sell the original assets, is not a sufficient solution to the conflicts that these assets present,” Donald Sherman of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said during a congressional hearing earlier this month.

Other outstanding issues

In addition to the blind trust issue, a range of other provisions remain publicly unresolved.

Some of the bills include the family members of lawmakers in any ban while others don’t. For her part, Gillibrand has proposed a ban on active trading be applied to officials like the president, vice president, Supreme Court justices, and senior Federal Reserve officials, a provision not included in some other bills.

“It's important that if we do this ban, it's across all layers of government,” Gillibrand said this week.

This is not the first push to stop lawmakers from having an unfair advantage in the stock market. In 2012, then-President Barack Obama signed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which required public disclosure of trades within 45 days. Gillibrand helped push for passage then.

U.S. President Barack Obama signs the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act in the Eisenhower Executive Office building near the White House in Washington, April 4, 2012. The act ensures that members of Congress are subject to the same insider trading laws as other Americans. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
Then-President Barack Obama signs the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act in 2012. (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

However, a recent investigation from Insider found that 59 members of Congress have violated the transparency provisions in the STOCK act.

Congress' challenge in reaching a deal this year comes despite public support for a measure to police lawmakers' trades in the wake of recent scandals, including one notable incident where then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) sold stocks soon after a private briefing in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Burr faced a Justice Department investigation that ended without charges.

Time is of the essence

A spokesperson for Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) told Yahoo Finance that the Senator is hopeful a deal can be reached and “negotiations are ongoing around all issues, including qualified blind trusts."

"Merkley believes this is a critical issue to take up while the window of opportunity is open, and time is of the essence."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday committed a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. (Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) during a hearing this month. (Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how many Republicans are involved in the current discussions, but figures like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and other Republicans have voiced support and even released plans for stock trading bans. Still, only a few of the bills have garnered supported from a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

And even if a consensus bill is reached, some Republican lawmakers have warned against a “knee jerk bill” while others — including some Democrats — have also questioned the need for a ban at all.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • On Russian TV, European countries are threatened with a nuclear strike for assisting Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022, 17:30 On air on "Russia 1" Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction Alexei Zhuravlev discussed how many seconds the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would take to reach the capitals of Great Britain, Germany, and France - each of whom are supplying weapons to Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles Gambit Hits EU Fault Lines as Stakes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After suffering months of punishing sanctions, Vladimir Putin used a powerful tool to impose some economic pain on Europe -- and to fracture the unity of his opponents -- by shutting off natural gas this week to a pair of NATO members. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll

  • Boeing unveils new advanced jet for U.S. Air Force

    The Boeing jet — one of 351 the U.S. Air Force plans to order — was shown prior to official delivery.

  • Why Biden Keeps Resisting Cancelling Student Debt

    Universal debt forgiveness poses economic and political challenges that even a prominent campaign promise may not be able to fully overcome.

  • Stock of SPAC buying Truth Social jumps after Trump posts for first time in months

    "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, with a photo of himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

  • Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces stuck in the mud

    Russian combat forces have made “slow and uneven progress” in eastern Ukraine as their tanks and armoured vehicles are plagued by muddy conditions, senior US defence officials have said.

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Soared on Friday

    News that the Chinese government is getting ready to wrap up its years-long crackdown on the country's tech stocks, and shift toward supporting the sector instead, sparked a rally in Chinese equities Friday morning. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) are up 9.9%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is gaining 10.9%, and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is leading the sector higher with an 11.2% gain. China's economy grew only 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, slower than the government's targeted 5.5% growth rate for this year -- and according to the International Monetary Fund, rather than improving, the economy looks likely to slow further as the year wears on.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Lead Rally in China ADRs on Beijing Growth Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks soared across the board on Friday with tech shares leading the gains after Beijing pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns and to support the development of tech platform companies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Wo

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today

    There could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Novavax's quest to enter the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market.

  • Powell Seen Slowing Rate Hikes After May and June Front-Loading

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with half-point hikes next week and in June, economists surveyed by Bloomberg say.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryChina Calls

  • Russia Surprises With Bigger Rate Cut and Warns on Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryRussia’s central bank cut interest rates more than fore

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • The economic war against Russia is getting hot

    Markets have stabilized since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic war may just be getting started.

  • Ukrainian intelligence: Russian units fire at each other near Chornobaivka

    Denys Karlovskyi - Friday, 29 April 2022, 17:36 Russian troops from Buryatia [a republic in the Far East of the Russian Federation] and from Chechnya [or the Chechen Republic - also part of the Russian Federation] exchanged fire in the Russian-occupied village of Kyselivka, in the Kherson Region.

  • Trump’s Surreal White House Stash Room Detailed In New Book

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed the strange room former President Donald Trump had right next to the Oval Office.

  • Putin would prefer nuclear strike to defeat in Ukraine, says Russian state TV chief

    "Either we lose in Ukraine, or the Third World War starts. I think World War Three is more realistic, knowing us, knowing our leader."

  • Putin could 'mass mobilise' the Russian population within days, UK warns

    Putin could make the claim to make his invasion of Ukraine more popular, it has been claimed. Putin could mass mobilise Russian people within days, UK warns

  • Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

    Viktor appeared nervous as masked Ukrainian security officers in full riot gear, camouflage and weapons pushed into his cluttered apartment in the northern city of Kharkiv. The middle-aged man came to the attention of Ukraine’s Security Service, the SBU, after what authorities said were his social media posts praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for “fighting with the Nazis,” calling for regions to secede and labeling the national flag “a symbol of death.” The SBU did not reveal Viktor's last name, citing their investigation.

  • U.S. consumers shrug off high inflation, lean on savings to boost spending

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from the U.S. central bank was also strengthened by other data on Friday showing compensation for American workers recording its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter. The strength in consumer spending heading into the second quarter allayed fears of a recession after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of the year.