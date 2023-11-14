Congressman Williams announces re-election bid

Nov. 14—WILLOW PARK — Congressman Roger Williams Tuesday announced his intent to file for re-election representing Texas' 25th Congressional District.

"Now more than ever we must fight for families, small businesses, a strong economy and to defend our borders," Rogers said in a press release. "Most importantly, it is time we put America first!"

A small business owner for more than 52 years, Williams began his first term in 2013, and was elected as chairman for the House Committee on Small Business for the 118th Congress in January.

Texas' 25th Congressional district stretches from Arlington to Eastland County just east of Abilene. Representing over 760,000 constituents, there are 13 counties in TX25 including, Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Young counties.