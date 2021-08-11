Congruex Acquires A&M Communications

Strengthens National Platform's Leadership Position in Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, and Texas Regions

BOULDER, Colo. and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisition of A&M Communications. The acquisition further cements Congruex's leading position as one of the nation's largest telecom engineering and construction firms. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Boring, Oregon, A&M Communications is an end-to-end provider of wireless telecommunications solutions with key service offerings including the installation and maintenance of cell tower equipment. A&M Communications is trusted by customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, and Texas regions, with capabilities that complement Congruex's growing footprint and expansive platform of broadband network services.

Congruex's strategic acquisition of A&M Communications is the company's fourteenth since partnering in 2017 with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications, and business services industries.

Bill Beans, Congruex's CEO, said, "Our acquisition of A&M Communications accelerates the extension of our national footprint and enhances our market leadership as a comprehensive broadband services platform. With the support of Bill Sonnabend, Nic Elliot, and the tremendous A&M team, Congruex will be even better equipped to meet the robust and rapidly expanding demand for our critical infrastructure solutions in key markets across the western United States. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with A&M to capitalize on the significant growth potential ahead."

"Congruex is the ideal partner for our team as we achieve new heights and drive the best outcomes for our customers," said Bill Sonnabend and Nic Elliot, founders of A&M Communications. "Our organizations share similar visions and we're excited to scale our reach and services as part of the best-in-class Congruex platform."

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction. CCG Advisors served as financial advisor to A&M Communications, and Hanson Baker Ludlow Drumheller P.S. served as legal advisor.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017 by industry executives, Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara, in partnership with Crestview Partners. Congruex brings together leading engineering and construction companies across the U.S. into a harmonized platform with capabilities encompassing network development, engineering, construction, mandated road moves, maintenance and operations. Congruex's customers benefit from the integrated skills that it can offer, either as single disciplines or as a turnkey solution with self-perform capabilities. Congruex's engineering services operate nationwide and its construction services operate in the Midwest, California, and the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

