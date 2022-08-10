U.S. markets closed

Conifer Holdings Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Conifer Holdings, Inc.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • CNFRL
  • CNFR
Conifer Holdings, Inc.
Conifer Holdings, Inc.

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 11, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

  • Gross written premium increased 7.0% to $37.4 million

  • Commercial Lines gross written premium increased 3.6% to $32.1 million

  • Personal Lines gross written premium increased 32.4% to $5.3 million

  • Net earned premium remained steady at $24.6 million

  • Expense ratio decreased to 39.0%, down 230 basis points from Q2 2021

  • Book value per share of $1.75 as of June 30, 2022

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company completed a private placement of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at $2.00 per share, which was sold to the Company’s management and Board of Directors for proceeds of $5.0 million. Taking this transaction into account, on a pro forma basis, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022 would have been $22.0 million, and its book value per share would have been $1.80.

James Petcoff, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, commented, “While we are pleased to report continued top-line growth in our most profitable lines of business, we must recognize that these achievements were generally obscured by persistent adverse development from select lines. As a result, we have taken numerous prudent actions to strengthen our reserves overall and we look forward to reporting the beneficial results of those initiatives in the very near future.”

2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Overview

 

At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

At and for the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

$

37,418

 

 

$

34,981

 

 

7.0

%

 

$

70,382

 

 

$

65,354

 

 

7.7

%

Net written premiums

 

27,266

 

 

 

28,532

 

 

-4.4

%

 

 

45,287

 

 

 

53,015

 

 

-14.6

%

Net earned premiums

 

24,576

 

 

 

24,838

 

 

-1.1

%

 

 

48,531

 

 

 

47,673

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

564

 

 

 

503

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

1,035

 

 

3.5

%

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

(1,436

)

 

 

1,060

 

 

**

 

 

 

(1,505

)

 

 

3,984

 

 

**

 

Change in fair value of equity investments

 

317

 

 

 

(525

)

 

**

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

(1,065

)

 

 

 

Other gains (losses)

 

(1

)

 

 

8,910

 

 

**

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

8,910

 

 

**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

(8,399

)

 

 

5,552

 

 

**

 

 

 

(11,269

)

 

 

916

 

 

**

 

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.86

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

$

(1.16

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)*

 

(7,279

)

 

 

(3,893

)

 

**

 

 

 

(10,355

)

 

 

(10,913

)

 

**

 

Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted*

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

**

 

 

$

(1.07

)

 

$

(1.13

)

 

**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share outstanding

$

1.75

 

 

$

4.53

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

4.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

9,712,602

 

 

 

9,686,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,710,223

 

 

 

9,684,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (1)

 

90.2

%

 

 

71.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

82.7

%

 

 

77.9

%

 

 

 

Expense ratio (2)

 

39.0

%

 

 

41.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

38.3

%

 

 

42.9

%

 

 

 

Combined ratio (3)

 

129.2

%

 

 

113.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

121.0

%

 

 

120.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.

** Percentage is not meaningful

(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.

(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.

(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2022 Second Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums
Gross written premiums increased 7.0% in the second quarter of 2022 to $37.4 million, compared to $35.0 million in the prior year period. The increase reflects a combination of rate increases and continued expansion into select specialty lines, specifically in the Company’s small business programs. Personal lines premium, specifically Conifer’s low-value dwelling line of business, continues to bolster Conifer’s profitable top line growth.

Net Earned Premiums
Net earned premiums decreased 1.1% to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $24.8 million for the prior year period. The Company expects net earned premium to increase throughout 2022 as consistent increases in gross written premium over the past several quarters continue to earn ratably through the year.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

$

32,076

 

 

$

30,947

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

60,662

 

 

$

58,168

 

 

4.3

%

Net written premiums

 

22,386

 

 

 

24,672

 

 

-9.3

%

 

 

36,726

 

 

 

46,229

 

 

-20.6

%

Net earned premiums

 

20,784

 

 

 

22,188

 

 

-6.3

%

 

 

41,308

 

 

 

42,894

 

 

-3.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

95.5

%

 

 

76.2

%

 

 

 

 

88.1

%

 

 

78.8

%

 

 

Expense ratio

 

38.0

%

 

 

41.2

%

 

 

 

 

37.2

%

 

 

42.9

%

 

 

Combined ratio

 

133.5

%

 

 

117.4

%

 

 

 

 

125.3

%

 

 

121.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development

 

44.4

%

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

 

 

36.1

%

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accident year combined ratio (1)

 

89.1

%

 

 

89.6

%

 

 

 

 

89.2

%

 

 

95.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 85.7% of total gross written premium in the second quarter of 2022, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 3.6% in the second quarter of 2022 to $32.1 million, reflecting the Company’s continued emphasis on expansion in its most profitable specialty lines.

The commercial lines combined ratio was 133.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 117.4% in the prior year period. The loss ratio was 95.5% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 76.2% in the prior year period. Adverse prior year development contributed 44.4% to the commercial lines loss ratio for the second quarter, stemming largely from quick service restaurant and other discontinued or significantly deemphasized lines of business. The Company anticipates marked improvement in the near term as deemphasized lines of business roll off the Company’s books. Moreover, the Company has undertaken a number of targeted loss mitigation initiatives over the course of the second quarter, expected to significantly benefit the Company’s bottom line in the months to come.

The commercial lines expense ratio for the second quarter was 38.0%, down from 41.2% during the prior year period, reflecting the Company’s commitment to sustained expense management and profitable top line growth.

The commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 89.1% for the second quarter of 2022.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

$

5,342

 

 

$

4,034

 

 

32.4

%

 

$

9,720

 

 

$

7,186

 

 

35.3

%

Net written premiums

 

4,880

 

 

 

3,860

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

8,561

 

 

 

6,786

 

 

26.2

%

Net earned premiums

 

3,792

 

 

 

2,650

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

7,223

 

 

 

4,779

 

 

51.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

61.4

%

 

 

36.6

%

 

 

 

 

51.7

%

 

 

69.8

%

 

 

Expense ratio

 

44.7

%

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

Combined ratio

 

106.1

%

 

 

78.6

%

 

 

 

 

95.8

%

 

 

112.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development

 

7.0

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accident year combined ratio

 

99.1

%

 

 

77.7

%

 

 

 

 

95.2

%

 

 

99.5

%

 

 

Personal lines, representing 14.3% of total gross written premium for the second quarter of 2022, consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 32.4% to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period. This increase was led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Oklahoma and Texas.

The personal lines combined ratio was 106.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 78.6% in the prior year period. Personal lines loss ratio was 61.4%, compared to 36.6% in the prior year period.

The personal lines accident year combined ratio was 99.1% for the second quarter of 2022.

Combined Ratio Analysis

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

90.2

%

 

71.9

%

 

82.7

%

 

77.9

%

Expense ratio

39.0

%

 

41.3

%

 

38.3

%

 

42.9

%

Combined ratio

129.2

%

 

113.2

%

 

121.0

%

 

120.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development

38.6

%

 

24.9

%

 

30.9

%

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accident year combined ratio

90.6

%

 

88.3

%

 

90.1

%

 

95.8

%

Combined Ratio
The Company's combined ratio was 129.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 113.2% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 90.6%, compared to 88.3% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:
The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $22.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 90.2%, compared to 71.9% in the prior year period.

Before adverse development, the loss ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 51.6%, which aligns with the Company’s target loss ratio in its select specialty lines of business. As deemphasized business continues to roll off the books, and as statutes expire in difficult jurisdictions, the Company fully anticipates that the loss ratio will improve correspondingly.

Moreover, the Company has taken important steps to restrict the bottom-line effects of adverse prior year development from these deemphasized lines of business, and expects to see the beneficial results of these initiatives in the near term.

Expense Ratio:
The expense ratio was 39.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 41.3% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income
Net investment income was $564,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $503,000 in the prior year period.

Net Realized Investment Income
Net realized investment losses during the second quarter were $1.4 million, compared to net realized investment gains of $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities
During the second quarter, the Company reported a gain of $317,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a loss of $525,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $7.3 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.9 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same period in 2021. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast with Accompanying Slide Presentation
The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

 

Webcast:

On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

 

Conference Call:

844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About the Company
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets largely through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains and losses, excluding the tax effect of changes in unrealized gains and losses, excluding the after-tax change in fair value of equity securities. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(8,399

)

 

$

5,552

 

 

$

(11,269

)

 

$

916

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax

 

(1,436

)

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

(1,505

)

 

 

3,984

 

Other gains (losses), net of tax

 

(1

)

 

 

8,910

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

8,910

 

Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax

 

317

 

 

 

(525

)

 

 

597

 

 

 

(1,065

)

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

(7,279

)

 

$

(3,893

)

 

$

(10,355

)

 

$

(10,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares, diluted

 

9,712,602

 

 

 

9,686,631

 

 

 

9,710,223

 

 

 

9,684,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(0.86

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

(1.16

)

 

$

0.09

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax

 

(0.14

)

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

0.41

 

Other gains (losses), net of tax

 

-

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.92

 

Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

(0.11

)

Adjusted operating income (loss), per share

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(1.07

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com


Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $132,427 and $150,732, respectively)

$

119,207

 

 

$

149,783

 

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,433 and $10,972, respectively)

 

990

 

 

 

9,931

 

Short-term investments, at fair value

 

28,001

 

 

 

23,013

 

Total investments

 

148,198

 

 

 

182,727

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

13,148

 

 

 

9,913

 

Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net

 

24,701

 

 

 

21,197

 

Receivable from Affiliate

 

5,216

 

 

 

5,784

 

Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses

 

37,769

 

 

 

40,344

 

Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses

 

4,479

 

 

 

1,347

 

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

 

15,381

 

 

 

8,301

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

10,747

 

 

 

12,267

 

Other assets

 

15,416

 

 

 

8,524

 

Total assets

$

275,055

 

 

$

290,404

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

140,996

 

 

$

139,085

 

Unearned premiums

 

69,104

 

 

 

65,269

 

Reinsurance premiums payable

 

3,711

 

 

 

5,318

 

Debt

 

33,720

 

 

 

33,564

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

10,547

 

 

 

6,665

 

Total liabilities

 

258,078

 

 

 

249,901

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,715,324 and 9,707,817 issued and outstanding, respectively)

 

92,799

 

 

 

92,692

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(61,348

)

 

 

(50,079

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(14,474

)

 

 

(2,110

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

16,977

 

 

 

40,503

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

275,055

 

 

$

290,404

 


Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue and Other Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross earned premiums

$

33,782

 

 

$

30,228

 

 

$

66,546

 

 

$

58,475

 

Ceded earned premiums

 

(9,206

)

 

 

(5,390

)

 

 

(18,015

)

 

 

(10,802

)

Net earned premiums

 

24,576

 

 

 

24,838

 

 

 

48,531

 

 

 

47,673

 

Net investment income

 

564

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

1,035

 

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

(1,436

)

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

(1,505

)

 

 

3,984

 

Change in fair value of equity securities

 

317

 

 

 

(525

)

 

 

597

 

 

 

(1,065

)

Other gains (losses)

 

(1

)

 

 

8,910

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

8,910

 

Other income

 

663

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

1,361

 

 

 

1,222

 

Total revenue and other income

 

24,683

 

 

 

35,452

 

 

 

50,049

 

 

 

61,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net

 

22,251

 

 

 

17,926

 

 

 

40,269

 

 

 

37,288

 

Policy acquisition costs

 

5,725

 

 

 

6,896

 

 

 

11,189

 

 

 

13,646

 

Operating expenses

 

4,470

 

 

 

4,342

 

 

 

8,630

 

 

 

8,691

 

Interest expense

 

727

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

1,453

 

Total expenses

 

33,173

 

 

 

29,896

 

 

 

61,526

 

 

 

61,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes

 

(8,490

)

 

 

5,556

 

 

 

(11,477

)

 

 

681

 

Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax

 

93

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

428

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

193

 

Net income (loss)

 

(8,399

)

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

(11,269

)

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.86

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

(1.16

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

9,712,602

 

 

 

9,686,631

 

 

 

9,710,223

 

 

 

9,684,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


