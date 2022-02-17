U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Conifer Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for March 3, 2022

Conifer Holdings, Inc.
  • CNFRL
  • CNFR
Conifer Holdings, Inc.
Conifer Holdings, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:

CNFR Q4 2021 Financial Results Webcast
or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

Conference Call:

844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 11, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets largely through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com


