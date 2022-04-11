U.S. markets closed

Conifex Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Conifex Timber Inc
·1 min read
  • CFF
Conifex Timber Inc
Conifex Timber Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 results after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
Access: 416-340-2217
Participant Pass Code: 2847052#

The call will also be available on instant replay until June 10, 2022. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 3779823#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053
Access: 905-694-9451

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


