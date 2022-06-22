U.S. markets closed

Conifex Announces Voting Results

Conifex Timber Inc
Conifex Timber Inc
Conifex Timber Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex” or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company with a total of 15,198,545 votes cast on the matter. Each of the management nominees were elected by ballot as follows: (i) 15,059,295 votes for Kenneth A. Shields, (ii) 11,689,161 votes for David E. Roberts, (iii) 15,059,295 votes for Michael Costello, (iv) 11,803,161 votes for Janine North, and (v) 11,773,323 votes for Charles P. Miller.

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-6821

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, B.C.


