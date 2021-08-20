U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

Conifex Temporarily Curtailing Mackenzie Lumber Production

Conifex Timber Inc
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it has made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail lumber production at its Mackenzie, British Columbia sawmill for two weeks commencing August 23, 2021.

“A combination of record high delivered log costs and the unprecedented collapse in lumber prices has necessitated a temporary curtailment for two weeks. We regret the impact this may have on our employees, their families and the community,” said Ken Shields, Chairman and CEO.

Our bioenergy operations will remain uninterrupted.

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-6821

Kristen Stinson
Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Services
(604) 216-6835

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


