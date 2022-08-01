U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.25
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,756.00
    -69.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.75
    -27.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.60
    -8.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.71
    -2.91 (-2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    +0.29 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6580
    +0.0160 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2830
    -0.9070 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,239.90
    -540.01 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.38
    -18.01 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.49
    +39.06 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

·3 min read
Bernardo and Arthur Lima after surgery
Bernardo and Arthur Lima after surgery

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality.

Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the twins, based on CT and MRI scans.

It was described by surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani as "space-age stuff".

It was one of the most complex separation processes ever completed, according to the charity which funded it - Gemini Untwined - which Mr Jeelani founded in 2018.

He said that, for the first time, surgeons in separate countries wore headsets and operated in the same "virtual reality room" together.

The twins had seven surgeries, involving more than 27 hours of operating time in the final operation alone, and almost 100 medical staff.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima
Bernardo and Arthur Lima

'Man-on-Mars stuff'

Speaking about the VR aspect of the surgery, Mr Jeelani told the PA news agency: "It's just wonderful. It's really great to see the anatomy and do the surgery before you actually put the children at any risk.

"You can imagine how reassuring that is for the surgeons.

"In some ways these operations are considered the hardest of our time, and to do it in virtual reality was just really man-on-Mars stuff."

He said that previously unsuccessful attempts to separate the boys meant their anatomy was complicated by scar tissue, and he was "really apprehensive" about the risky procedure.

Mr Jeelani said he was "absolutely shattered" after the 27-hour operation, where he took only four 15-minute breaks for food and water, but it was "wonderful" to see the family feeling "over the moon" afterwards.

He added that, as with all conjoined twins after separation, the boys' blood pressures and heart rates were "through the roof" - until they were reunited four days later and touched hands.

The twins are recovering well in hospital, and will be supported with six months of rehabilitation.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima with parents and surgeon
Bernardo and Arthur Lima with parents and surgeon

Life-changing

This was Mr Jeelani's sixth separation procedure with Gemini Untwined, after previously operating on twins from Pakistan, Sudan, Israel and Turkey.

He led the procedure alongside Dr Gabriel Mufarrej, head of paediatric surgery at Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer in Brazil.

Dr Mufarrej said the hospital where he works has been caring for the boys for two-and-a-half years, and their separation will be "life-changing".

"Since the parents of the boys came from their home in the Roraima region to Rio to seek our help two-and-a-half years ago, they have become part of our family here in the hospital. We are delighted that the surgery went so well."

Bernardo and Arthur, at almost four years of age, are the oldest craniopagus twins - that is twins with a fused brain - to have been separated.

According to the charity, one in 60,000 births results in conjoined twins, and only 5% of those are craniopagus.

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th

  • 10 Day Trading Tips for Beginners

    This day trading tutorial covers general principles and common day trading strategies including how to limit losses and decide when to buy and sell.

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following its 11.1% decline in New York on Friday. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements.

  • Yen Heads for Longest Rally in Six Months on Growth Fears Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s summer revival entered a fourth day, putting it on track for the longest rally since February, as one of the biggest macro trades of the year continues to unwind. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekThe Japanese currency climbed as much as 1% to just below 132

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?In the $6.6 trillion exchange-traded fund arena, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • Australia’s Aggressive Tightening Is Set to Weigh on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAustralia is on track for its steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation, raising the risk of an economic slowdown as the hous

  • US Equity Futures Retreat Amid Hawkish Fed Talk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures slipped as a rally that powered US stocks to their best month since 2020 turned fragile with central bankers driving home the message higher interest rates are needed to bring inflation under control, despite rising recession risks.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbles toward a recession.It’s hanging on just above parity with the dollar, after a br

  • Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates

    Vlogs will provide a deeper look at recently published press releases

  • Las Vegas' Best Stock Bet Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip

    The U.S. economy might be struggling but Sin City, Caesars, and MGM may not have to worry, according to the company that might be Vegas' safest bet.

  • I want to refinance my mortgage, but I’m about to turn 70. Is it wise to refinance at my time of life?

    'I may not — likely will not — live long enough to pay off the loan, or even conclude the 11 years remaining on my current mortgage, for that matter.'

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Bounces, China EV Giant Launches BYD Seal, Model 3 Rival

    Tesla and BYD earnings are booming. The China EV giant launched the BYD Seal, a Model 3 rival, on July 29, after adding Japan to its big international expansion.

  • Baker Hughes to sell OFS Russia business to local management team

    Baker Hughes Co. announced Monday an agreement to sell its oilfield services (OFS) business in Russia to its local management team. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The oil services company's stock was little changed in premarket trading. Baker Hughes said the sale agreement follows its previously announced suspension of new investments in Russia to comply with laws and sanctions in place after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 202

  • Huobi Group registered as digital currency exchange provider in Australia

    Huobi Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset service providers, has completed its registration as a digital currency exchange provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis ...

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip As Boeing Surges; Chinese EV Stocks Rise On Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures fell Monday, as Boeing surged on 787 Dreamliner news. Chinese EV stocks rose on July deliveries.