U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.15
    +48.61 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.78
    +492.86 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.90
    +91.32 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.33
    +37.96 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    +0.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.51 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0085 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0360
    -0.2540 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,782.03
    +4,471.05 (+10.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.91
    +94.83 (+8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Conley, Gambill, Muska, and Weinberg elected to membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC

·5 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is proud to announce the election of attorneys Karina Conley, John Gambill, Joseph Muska and Jake Weinberg to the firm's membership.

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)
McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

"Karina, John, Joe and Jake are all outstanding attorneys and I am pleased they have been elected to join the firm's membership," said Shawn Riley, president of McDonald Hopkins. "All four exemplify our core values and each possess the qualities and expertise in their area of practice that our clients expect of us. Our people and culture are key drivers to our success, and we look forward to the quality they will continue to bring to our firm in the years ahead."

Conley, who is based in McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office, is a member of the Litigation Department and Labor and Employment Practice Group. Gambill, who is a resident in the firm's Columbus office, is a member of the Litigation Department and Construction team. Muska, who is based in McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office, is a member of the Litigation Department. Weinberg, who is also in Cleveland, serves in the Business Department and Commercial Finance Practice Group.

Karina Conley's experience includes representing employers and management in a variety of labor and employment and workplace injury matters, including but not limited to claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, issues involving the Family Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, National Labor Relations Act, False Claims Act, Title IX, and both federal and state wage and hour statutes. She has been involved in defending matters in both state and federal court and before the EEOC, Ohio Civil Rights Commission, Department of Labor, and other administrative bodies. Conley also regularly advises employers on issues involving employment law compliance and policy development. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Conley was an associate at a national employment law firm. Conley is licensed to practice law in both Ohio and West Virginia.

John Gambill is an attorney in McDonald Hopkins' Construction Law Practice Group. John came to the firm in May 2017 after five years with his own firm in Portsmouth, Ohio, and primarily focuses his practice on construction law. He represents contractors and project owners in front-end construction contract negotiations, as well as claims arising out of commercial construction projects of all sizes in both arbitration and litigation proceedings. John has litigated cases from inception to conclusion at the trial court and throughout the appellate process, including arguing a complex contractual issue before the Ohio Supreme Court. Although he has extensive experience in civil litigation and focuses his practice on construction law related issues, John also has considerable experience helping businesses with legal matters outside the courtroom and works with the firm's attorneys in other practice areas to make sure that his clients receive the specialized legal guidance that they require.

Joseph Muska brings a committed passion, yet practical approach, to successfully resolving disputes for clients both inside and outside of the courtroom. He actively listens to clients and helps them evaluate their goals to provide the most direct and cost-effective means to achieve client-driven results. Muska prides himself in providing exceptional legal representation in every case, developing and implementing innovative strategies, formulating value-added solutions, and finding opportunities to minimize future risks. He also draws on experience from his temporary in-house counsel role for a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company.

Muska maintains a diverse practice representing both public and private entities and individuals throughout Ohio in federal and state courts. He represents and advises clients in connection with business and commercial litigation matters, such as contract, commercial landlord-tenant, securities, and uniform commercial code and warranty disputes. He also represents clients in estate and trust litigation matters, including will contests and other trust disputes or breaches of fiduciary duties. In addition to his business litigation and trial experience, Muska also has experience in representing natural gas distribution and transmission companies in civil litigation, including lawsuits involving fires and explosions, natural gas leaks, personal injury claims, and real and personal property damages. Muska's appellate practice covers every aspect of the appellate process from briefing to oral argument.

Jake Weinberg focuses his practice on commercial finance and general business counseling. Weinberg has experience assisting in the representation of national and local lenders and borrowers in a variety of transactions including: asset-based finance transactions; syndicated loan transactions; structured and mezzanine finance transactions; floor plan lending; ESOP loans; Export-Import Bank loans; and real estate acquisition, development and construction loan transactions. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Weinberg served as a law clerk for the Honorable Scott M. Bernstein of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida and participated in our Summer Associate Program. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and Ohio.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conley-gambill-muska-and-weinberg-elected-to-membership-of-mcdonald-hopkins-llc-301389981.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Recommended Stories

  • KLA Stock Strength Rating Climbs To Lofty 96; Chip Equipment Giant's Sales Climb As Chipmakers Try To Keep Up With Soaring Demand

    The computer chip shortage is hurting a slew of industries including autos, servers and consumer electronics. The cure is more chipmaking gear from companies like chip equipment giant KLA Tencor. On Friday, KLA stock's Composite Rating rose a couple of clicks to a near-best 96, of 99.

  • Dow Jones Leads Upside, Nasdaq Reverses Higher; These Covid Vaccine Makers Plunge

    The Dow Jones rallied more than 390 points in today's stock market and traded near its highs of the day. The Nasdaq traded higher as well.

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Oil May Hit $100 This Winter and Spur Economic Crisis, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts i

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Why Exxon and Other Oil Stocks Are a Better Way to Play a Rally in Natural Gas

    Crude producers often pump out considerable gas too. Investors could look at Exxon, Royal Dutch and Marathon..

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC

  • South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

    South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Is Looking at Deals Worth Up to $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has spent the past three years bringing together two of the world’s largest drinks businesses. Now that that job’s done, Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort is on the prowl for the company’s next target. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Disney, Scarlett Johansson settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

    Disney and Scarlett Johansson have come to an agreement after the actress sued the media giant over breach of contract. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Foxconn will build EVs for Lordstown Motors and Fisker at Ohio plant

    Foxconn will build electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors as well as its other partner Fisker Inc. at a former GM factory in Ohio, under an agreement announced Thursday. Lordstown Motors, the beleaguered electric vehicle company that became publicly traded via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said Thursday it reached a nonbinding agreement with Foxconn to sell its 6.2-million-square-foot factory. Lordstown purchased the factory in 2019 from General Motors.

  • Chairman Mao's favoured carmaker enters Europe with EVs in Norway

    Chairman Mao Zedong's favoured car brand, Hongqi, or Red Flag, is exporting China-made electric sport-utility vehicles to Norway, as Chinese car companies expand globally. In a statement late on Thursday, Hongqi said it had received 500 orders for its cars in Norway, where it said there were environmentally friendly policies and good infrastructure for electric vehicles. In China, the world's biggest car market, Hongqi's sales have grown in recent years thanks to the launch of more models and an expanded sales network.