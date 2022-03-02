U.S. markets closed

ConMet eMobility and Carrier Transicold Team Up With Sysco Corp. to Deliver New Zero-Emission Refrigerated Trailer Technology

ConMet eMobility
·4 min read

New Solution Delivers Electric Solution for Commercial Refrigerated Trailers

ConMet eMobility-Sysco Trailer

ConMet eMobility-Sysco Trailer
ConMet eMobility-Sysco Trailer

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConMet eMobility and Carrier Transicold, pioneers in zero-emission transport refrigeration technology, and Sysco Corp., the global leader in foodservice distribution, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to supply Sysco with new zero-emission* refrigeration systems as part of a commercial evaluation program.

The new system combines the ConMet PreSet Plus® eHub™ with Carrier's Vector™ refrigeration unit to provide fleets a zero-emission solution for commercial trailers. Regenerative energy created by the lightweight, modular, in-wheel motors of the eHub system power the electric Vector refrigeration unit. An initial delivery of this advanced system took place earlier this year at Sysco's Riverside, California, operating site, a location at the forefront of the company's electrification efforts.

"Sysco is proud to partner with ConMet and Carrier to deploy their innovative, zero-emission refrigeration solutions," said Neil Russell, Sysco's senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer. "This is an important step in advancing our overall emission reduction strategy while helping our industry move toward more sustainable transportation solutions and ensuring critical access to reliable temperature-control technology."

This collaboration aligns with the visions for each of the companies, which are working toward a more sustainable future. ConMet is committed to sustainable manufacturing while developing innovative products that help customers meet their own environmental goals. Carrier offers a comprehensive, integrated and growing suite of sustainability solutions and services that allow customers to reach their energy and decarbonization goals. Sysco has set a science-based climate goal to reduce emissions by 2030, which includes the electrification of 35% of its U.S.-based fleet.

"We are proud to partner with Sysco, whose vision for the future aligns with ConMet's," said Marc Trahand, vice president and general manager of ConMet eMobility. "Working with our customers to develop and deploy transformative technologies like the eHub system is central to our mission. We strive to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our customers' businesses while helping to secure our planet's future."

"Electric technology can deliver lifecycle cost benefits for sustainable transport refrigeration units and supports Carrier's goal of reducing our customers' carbon footprint one gigaton by 2030," said Mike Noyes, vice president and general manager, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. "We're pleased that companies like Sysco see the benefits of performance and fuel savings for themselves."

*Exclusive of potential refrigerant impact

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel-end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about Sysco's CSR program, including Sysco's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

About Carrier Transicold
Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit www.Transicold.Carrier.com.. Follow Carrier on Twitter:@SmartColdChainand on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.

For more information contact:

Megan Vincent, ConMet: Marketing@conmet.com

Greg Brostowicz, Carrier: Greg.Brostowicz@carrier.com

Related Images






Image 1: ConMet eMobility-Sysco Trailer


ConMet eMobility-Sysco Trailer



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


