ConMet eMobility's Zero-Emission Trailer Is On The Road Addressing TRU Emissions Regulations

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the race to decrease emissions on transport refrigeration units (TRUs) is posing a major hurdle to commercial fleets, a zero-emission electric trailer is now available from ConMet eMobility that eliminates emissions, decreases noise, and reduces brake wear.

The power behind the zero-emission trailer comes from ConMet eMobility's Preset Plus® Electric Hub (eHub). An in-wheel electric motor is paired with a ConMet PreSet Plus hub assembly, engineered to capture wasted braking energy and repurpose it as electricity. The electricity is stored in a high-capacity, lightweight battery that sits beneath the trailer, which then powers the electric reefer to keep a fully loaded trailer cool without the need for diesel fuel. The energy can also power the eHub motors for robust, decentralized propulsion of the vehicle, while allowing quieter navigation in restrictive urban routes.

The eHub was first debuted in 2019, but ConMet eMobility has continued to innovate the product since. The newly updated design has been simplified for modularity, a better mechanical fit, manufacturing scalability, and updated software controls. ConMet eMobility has invested in truck and trailer assets for on-highway validation testing and data collection, and today, ConMet eMobility's zero-emission refrigerated trailer is on the road.

ConMet eMobility identified TRUs for the first eHub application as the California Air Resource Board (CARB) is set to enact a new set of regulations on TRU emissions by 2025 with more states expected to follow in the coming years.

"The eHub system is now the most efficient way to completely replace the need for internal combustion engines in transport refrigeration units," said Marc Trahand, Vice President and General Manager of ConMet eMobility.

The benefits of the zero-emission trailer are numerous:

Eliminates the need for diesel fuel for the TRU

Improves overall vehicle fuel efficiency

Regenerative power eliminates the need for shore power

Reduces friction brake wear

Allows for access to restricted emission and restricted noise urban zones

Can be paired with an electric tractor for a fully zero-emission vehicle

Lightweight, modular packages allow for customization to fit all vehicle types, lengths, and sizes

Removal of diesel engine, fuel, and fuel tank allows for net zero weight add

ConMet eMobility is already establishing partnerships for commercialization of the eHub system to provide zero-emissions packages nationwide. The company is also currently offering fleets the opportunity to trial the eHub by contacting emobility@conmet.com.

ConMet is exhibiting at this week's TMC Fall Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition. Stop by booth #6057 to learn more about this revolutionary zero-emissions technology.

About ConMet eMobility

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet is committed to creating products and services that align with critical customer needs. The development of more efficient products, processes, and technology that transform the way customers run and maintain their vehicles is central to ConMet's vision.

