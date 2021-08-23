U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

ConMet's Ken Kelley Elected to Serve as 2021 Board Member of Heavy Duty Marketing & Sales Forum (HDMSF) of Heavy Duty Marketing Association (HDMA)

·2 min read

Kelley brings over 34 years of experience to the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association's (MEMA) commercial vehicle division.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConMet, the industry's leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, and aluminum casting components for the commercial vehicle industry, is pleased to announce Vice President of Trailer, Fleet & Tier 1 Suppliers Ken Kelley was named 2021 Board Member of Heavy Duty Marketing Association's (HDMA) Heavy Duty Marketing & Sales Forum (HDMSF).

"I'm excited to participate in the nation's leading heavy duty marketing and sales forum for the commercial vehicle industry, especially as our network of customers are facing significant change and challenges," says Kelley. "As board members of HDMSF, our priority is to collaborate and learn about concerns through industry-wide discussions, giving us the ability to drive improvements from the top down."

HDMA forums and councils give members the ability to have roundtable discussions with peers in their industry segment — an essential tool for staying at the forefront of business goals, from staying ahead of the latest technology, learning the latest marketing and sales techniques, or knowing how to face the latest industry issues and challenges. Ranked the highest value among HDMA members, forums and councils meet twice a year for discussions and networking and to hear directly from key customers.

For more information about ConMet, please visit ConMet.com. For more information about HMDA, please visit HDMA.org.

About HDMA

Based in North Carolina, HDMA is the Commercial Vehicle Division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), a major industry association with a forward looking strategy and a 115-year legacy of advocacy for the motor vehicle supplier industry.

A member driven organization, HDMA provides industry leadership for NAFTA based original equipment and aftermarket suppliers in the on and off-highway commercial vehicle equipment industry. This is accomplished through a range of services to its more than 200 member companies, which represent direct employment of nearly 200,000 in their US facilities.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet has innovated for more than 50 years by designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Growing in popularity worldwide, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, USA, ConMet has 14 additional locations throughout North America and China where over 6,000 diverse employees innovate to transform the commercial vehicle industry.

Media Contact

Tyler Bryant | Interdependence Public Relations
813.951.4169
317010@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conmets-ken-kelley-elected-to-serve-as-2021-board-member-of-heavy-duty-marketing--sales-forum-hdmsf-of-heavy-duty-marketing-association-hdma-301359764.html

SOURCE ConMet

