Connect America Chief Health Informatics Officer Rosemary Kennedy Named Finalist for Prestigious RISE Award

Dr. Martin L. Block Award presented annually to individual who has advanced lives of America's seniors through clinical leadership and policy vision

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in connective care technology for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced that Chief Health Informatics Officer Rosemary Kennedy was named one of three finalists for The Dr. Martin L. Block Award for Innovation & Excellence from RISE, the industry's leading authority for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within healthcare.

The Block Award is presented annually to an individual who has advanced the lives of America's seniors through clinical leadership, policy vision, and by superior example of the RISE mission to promote continuous improvement in the healthcare system. The award is presented in honor of the late Dr. Martin L. Block, who passed away in 2013 of brain cancer at the age of 62. Dr. Block was a regular speaker at RISE National and an expert in the risk adjustment industry.

Kennedy was recognized as a finalist for the award by RISE due to her passion for assisting vulnerable populations and delivering innovative solutions to help older adults age gracefully and enrich their daily lives. She has a long track record of working in healthcare, healthcare technology, home health, and social services to help America's senior population.

"Our nation's population is getting older, and more seniors are choosing to stay in their homes for as long as possible," said Kennedy. "As they do so, they rely on technology to enhance their quality of life, as well as to help providers manage chronic conditions, which is why it is critical that the healthcare industry continues to innovate around delivering care in the home. I'm honored to be recognized for this award by RISE, and Connect America looks forward to continuing to collaborate with our industry partners and stakeholders to drive continuous improvement in care."

At Connect America, Kennedy's expertise is focused on delivering innovative, value-based home healthcare solutions by utilizing health information technology and process redesign to improve quality, safety, costs, and performance. Additionally, Kennedy serves as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, focusing her leadership efforts to advance public policy in ways that promote equitable access to healthcare for everyone. This dual role has enabled Kennedy to lead impactful change for seniors.

